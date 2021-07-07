RAPO 19: Lingusamy-Ram Pothineni’s Film To Go On Floors On THIS Day!

In February 2021, Ram Pothineni announced his 19th film with Kollywood director N Lingusamy, tentatively titled #RAPO19. Ever since it was announced by the makers, Ram fans can't keep calm to know more about the projects. Amidst its solid buzz, the makers of #RAPO19 recently shared a delightful update about the film.

The production house Srinivasaa Silver Screen took to Twitter and informed fans that the Ram Pothineni-starrer will go on floors on July 12, 2021. They wrote, "The Big News is Here! #RAPO19 Shoot Commences on July 12th, Stay tuned for more updates. Ustaad @ramsayz @dirlingusamy @IamKrithiShetty @ThisIsDSP @SS_Screens @sujithvasudev @NavinNooli @anbariv."

After this news, Ram Pothineni fans will be very excited to see the first look of his character in the film. Let us tell you that #RAPO19 also stars Uppena fame Krithi Shetty as the female lead. The film has music composed by ace music composer Devi Sri Prasad.

Produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi, the Ram Pothineni-starrer's action sequences will be choreographed by popular action director duo Anbumani and Arivumani aka AnbaAriv. Moreover, the cinematography and editing departments will be handled by Sujith Vaassudev and Navin Nooli respectively.