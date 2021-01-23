RRR Release: Ram Charan-Jr NTR Starrer Might Hit The Theatres On October 8; Here’s Why!

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated films of the year. Touted to be an epic drama, the multi-starrer has Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. Well, a lot of speculations have been doing the rounds regarding the release date of the film. Earlier, there were reports suggesting that the film might hit the theatres on the special occasion of Dussehra, however, not a thing was confirmed by the makers.

Well now, fans and followers of the two lead actors are highly thrilled with the recent Instagram post of Alison Doody, one of the actresses of RRR. Apparently, the beautiful diva took to her Instagram handle and accidentally confirmed the release date of Roudram Ranam Rudhiram with a poster of the film. As per the poster, the film will have a massive release on October 8, 2021 (Friday).

Though the actress accidentally revealed the release date, she was quick to realize the mistake and deleted the post before it went viral on social media. With the screenshots of the brand new poster going viral on the internet, fans are expecting the release announcement of the film very soon.

On a related note, the makers recently confirmed that the climax shoot featuring Ram Charan and Jr Ntr has commenced. Backed by DVV Danayya under his production banner DVV Entertainments, the film is set in the backdrop of 1920's pre-independent India and is based on a fictional story of two legendary freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem (played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR). RRR also has Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn along with Olivia Morris and Shriya Saran.

