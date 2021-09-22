Sai Dharam Tej’s Old Clip Helping An Injured Person Wins The Internet

Tollywood's young actor Sai Dharam Tej, who recently met with a bike accident on Ganesh Chaturthi (September 10), is presently on the path to recovery. As per the previous health bulletin of Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital, his health condition is stable and all his vital organs are functioning satisfactorily. Reportedly, the actor recently underwent surgery for a collar bone fracture which he endured after the horrific accident.

The surgery was performed successfully and Tej is currently under observation. Celebrities from the industry have been visiting the actor at the hospital. Earlier, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Prakash Raj and many other Tollywood celebs had visited the hospital, pictures and videos of which had even gone viral on social media.

Zillions of fans and followers of the Solo Brathuke So Better star have been wishing him the best and speedy recovery through social media. Fans and netizens have also been sharing several posts, pictures and videos of the actor through their respective handles, and what recently caught the attention of many among them is a viral footage featuring the handsome actor. Apparently, the video taken in 2019 shows the actor carrying a person and taking him to the nearby hospital in his car.

According to reports, the injured person was music director Achu Rajamani, who met with a road accident during that time. Known for his altruistic social services, Sai Dharam Tej's viral video has truly won hearts, with many sharing it on social media and praying for his speedy recovery.

On a related note, Achu Rajamani recently took to his Twitter to quash all false news about Sai Dharam Tej's health condition post the accident. He had tweeted, "I've been hearing all nonsense. Don't believe the fake news circulating around. Tej will recover soon. Requesting the press to stop whatever you guys are circulating and respect the family's privacy."

Sharing that Tej is being attended by the best doctors, he added, "Don't believe what they're showing in these news channels. They will do anything and everything to sell a fake story. Tej is doing well and he's been attended by the best doctors we have. He will recover soon."