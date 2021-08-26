    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sridevi Soda Center Twitter Review: Sudheer Babu Impresses Cinephiles

      By
      |

      Sridevi Soda Center featuring Sudheer Babu has hit the cinema theatres on Friday, August 27. The film is an after lockdown release and movie buffs are leaving no stone unturned to watch the highly talked about film today.

      Sridevi Soda Center

      Interestingly, a Sudheer-starrer is releasing in theatres after more than 2 years. His previous venture V directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti was released on Amazon Prime Video. On the other hand, his last theatrical release was Veera Bhoga Vasantha Rayalu (2018) helmed by Inndrasena.

      RRR Shoot Update: It's A Wrap For Jr NTR-Ram Charan StarrerRRR Shoot Update: It's A Wrap For Jr NTR-Ram Charan Starrer

      Sridevi Soda Center Pre-Release Business: Will Sudheer Babu Starrer Rule The Box Office?Sridevi Soda Center Pre-Release Business: Will Sudheer Babu Starrer Rule The Box Office?

      Well, as expected Sridevi Soda Center has been getting a thumping response from all quarters and most have rated it worth a watch. The Telugu drama has indeed managed to live up to the expectations of the audience and it is evident on social media, as praises pour in for the film and its cast and crew. Sudheer's impressive acting chops, action stunts and comic timings are also getting applause from critics and fans.

      As per the official synopsis of the film, Sridevi Soda Center is based on a real-life incident and portrays a beautiful, emotional love story amidst the prevalent cast system and politics in the rural areas. Written by Nagendra Kasi, the action drama is directed by Karuna Kumar. Backed by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy under 70mm Entertainments, the film has an ensemble cast including Anandhi, Naresh, Satyam Rajesh and Raghu Babu. The technical team of Sridevi Soda Center includes cinematographer Shamdat, editor A Sreekar Prasad and music composer Mani Sharma.

      Take a look at what the audience have to say about the film.

      Comments
      Story first published: Friday, August 27, 2021, 7:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 27, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X