Super Over Twitter Review: Here’s What Twitterati Feel About The Naveen Chandra Starrer

Super Over starring Naveen Chandra, Chandini Chowdary and Rakendu Mouli has released on OTT platform Aha today (January 22, 2021). The film revolves around three youngsters who get involved in cricket betting and run into several problems while attaining the huge prize money through Hawala.

Written and helmed by late director Praveen Varma, the film has been garnering a decent response from the audience. The movie buffs are heaping praise on the performances of the actors and the screenplay of Super Over. Backed by Sudheer Varma (director) under his home production banner SAS Pictures Banner, the thriller has music and BGM scored by Sunny MR. The cinematography of the film has been done by Divakar Mani, while editing is carried out by SR Shekhar. The other cast of Super Over includes Ajay and Harsha Chemudu.

As the film becomes the talk of the town post its release, let us see what Twitterati feel about Super Over.

Megha Syam (Sunny)@Sunny__190998

#SuperOver - is a interesting one. Gripping screen play with great performances by

@Naveenc212 @iChandiniC & #RakenduMouli. And others or good in their characters. The short run time, the director deals the script very interesting manner.(1/2)

Tarun pilla @Tarunpilla_

Just now watched the film #SuperOver on @ahavideoIN

a clean thrilled I saw in recent times .. must watch film ,

@iChandiniC mam nailed the whole show, and took the film next level .. good performance after #colourphoto , all the best for #sammathame

Satya's @Satya15860618

Very Interesting line and convincing script making us travel along with the characters.. Superb Screenplay and taking. Superb Acting @Naveenc212 @iChandini and @RakenduMouliV

#PraveenVarma would be definitely happy if there.. #Rip Sir..

selvavijay@biggbossse04

#superover very good nice thriller movie @iChandiniC super performance and @Naveenc212 sir from tamilnadu

Nithin PSPK Cult TM@NithinPSPKCult

#SuperOver : Good One Time Watchable..

Javeed@ursPhatanJaveed

#SuperOver : Decent Thriller With Some Laughs

@iChandiniC Natural And Cute Performance

@Naveenc212 Settled Performance

@RakenduMouliV Run time Kuda Perfect Undhi Kaali Gaa Unte Chuseyandi Bagundi

