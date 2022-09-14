Amala Paul: I Couldn't Connect Much With Telugu Industry As They Have Actresses For Love Scenes & Songs

Actress Amala Paul has had a fair share of glamorous roles and films during her earlier days in the southern film industries. She worked across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam industries over a decade.

The actress, post her separation from her ex-husband AL Vijay, has focused on her career more and became choosy about her work.

Amala Paul, who has been doing characters with substance for a while now, has spoken about why she couldn't connect with Telugu industry in a recent interview.

Amala Paul has only worked in about four films in Telugu between 2011 and 2015 before she turned down offers. Her first film in Telugu was Ram Gopal Varma's Bezawada in 2011 with Naga Chaitanya. Later, she starred opposite Ram Charan in Nayak, with Allu Arjun in Iddarammayilatho, and with Nani in Jenda Pai Kapiraju.

Despite the films performance, the actress was able to etch a place in the minds of Telugu audience. However, she stayed away thereafter.

According to a ETimes report, Amala Paul revealed why she turned her back on the Telugu Film Industry. She was quoted by the portal as saying, "When I went to the Tollywood industry, I realised that there was a family concept. The industry is dominated by these families and their fans. The kind of films they were making at that point of time was very different. There would always be two actresses and we'd be there for the love scenes, songs and everything was very glamorous. They were very commercial films and I couldn't connect much with that industry at that point of time so I did very few films there."

Amala, who has been doing remarkable work during her second-innings of sorts, however, returned to Telugu industry with a significant role in the anthology film Pitta Kathalu opposite Jagapathi Babu in 2021. Her latest appearance was in Cadaver, a Tamil crime thriller, released on Disney+ Hotstar.