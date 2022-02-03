DJ Tillu Actress Neha Shetty Hits Back At Reporter's Sexist Remark, Says The Question Was Very Unfortunate
Recently, the trailer launch of Siddhu Jonnalagadda-Neha Shetty-starrer DJ Tillu took place in Hyderabad. Soon after the press meet, the film's hashtag #DJTillu started trending on social media, but for a repulsive reason. Apparently, a short viral video caught the attention of netizens, who were highly disappointed with a reporter's sexist remark about the film's leading lady.
Apparently,
actor
Siddhu
was
taking
questions
from
the
reporters,
and
one
among
them
threw
a
discomforting
question.
Mentioning
a
dialogue
from
the
trailer
of
the
entertainer,
the
reporter
without
a
tinge
of
shame
asked
if
the
lead
actor
has
really
counted
the
number
of
moles
on
Neha
Shetty's
body.
However,
an
attentive
yet
uncomfortable
Siddhu
managed
to
dodge
it
politely,
saying
that
he
thinks
he
will
skip
the
question.
Neha
Shetty,
who
was
standing
with
the
core
team
members
of
the
film
behind
the
leading
man
seemed
confused,
presumably
because
she
doesn't
understand
the
language
much.
Well now, after comprehending the whole situation, the actress has reacted to the viral video sharing it through her Twitter handle. Calling the reporter's question unfortunate, she tweeted, "This question was very unfortunate at the trailer launch today. But I must go on to add that it simply simplifies the respect he has for himself and for the women force around him at his workplace and at home."
Idi mana journalism 🤢 #DJTillu pic.twitter.com/z4v7mrll5v— SaRath (@SaRath_Tweetss) February 2, 2022
Harmann Kaur On What He Learned From Allu Arjun: Patience, Hard Work, & How To Put Your Best Foot Forward
SSMB 28 Launched, Namrata Shirodkar, Pooja Hegde, Trivikram Srinivas Attend The Muhurat Ceremony
Soon after her tweet went viral, DJ Tillu's producer Naga Vamsi apologized to the actress tweeting, "Sorry Neha that was really unfortunate."
Well, both Neha and Siddhu are being highly praised for their imperturbable reactions to the reporter's sexist remark. On the other hand, many have been slamming the reporter for his question demanding an immediate apology.
DJ Tillu directed by Vimal Krishna will release in theatres in February.