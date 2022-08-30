NBK 107 Release Date: Makers Of The Movie Locked December 23 As the Film's Release Date!

Actor
Nandamuri
Balakrishna,
who
is
busy
these
days
with
back-to-back
films
and
reality
shows
which
he
is
hosting
for
a
popular
OTT
platform.
The
makers
of
his
107th
film,
tentatively
called
#NBK107
have
come
up
with
an
update.
The
release
date
of
the
movie,
written
and
directed
by
Gopichand
Malineni,
has
been
locked.
According
to
the
reports
of
other
entertainment
websites,
the
movie
will
hit
the
screens
on
December
23
this
year,
ahead
of
Christmas.
The
movie
is
said
to
be
a
mass
action
entertainer
loaded
with
elements
like
dialogues,
rusty
and
rugged
makeover
of
NBK,
high-octane
action
sequences,
and
dialogues
to
appease
the
fans
and
entertain
the
regular
moviegoers.
The
movie
stars
Shruti
Haasan
as
the
female
lead
opposite
Balakrishna
and
Malayalam
actress
Honey
Rose
as
the
second
female
lead.
In
addition,
Kannada
actor
Duniya
Vijay
is
making
his
Tollywood
debut
with
#NBK107
as
the
antagonist.
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar,
Lal,
and
Chandrika
Ravi
are
other
actors
who
played
prominent
roles
in
the
film.
The
filming
of
#NBK107
is
happening
at
a
lightning
speed,
and
the
makers
decided
to
release
the
film
ahead
of
Christmas
pushing
back
from
Dasara,
owing
to
the
sentimental
value
of
NBK's
earlier
film
Akhanda's
success,
which
was
also
released
in
December
last
year.
The
crew
of
the
movie
includes
Rishi
Punjabi
as
the
cinematographer
and
Naveen
Nooli
as
the
editor.
S
Thaman
is
composing
the
film's
soundtrack.
Naveen
Yerneni
and
Y
Ravi
Shankar
are
producing
the
film
with
an
estimated
budget
of
Rs
70
Crore.