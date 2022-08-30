NBK 107 Release Date: Makers Of The Movie Locked December 23 As the Film's Release Date!

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is busy these days with back-to-back films and reality shows which he is hosting for a popular OTT platform. The makers of his 107th film, tentatively called #NBK107 have come up with an update.

The release date of the movie, written and directed by Gopichand Malineni, has been locked. According to the reports of other entertainment websites, the movie will hit the screens on December 23 this year, ahead of Christmas.

The movie is said to be a mass action entertainer loaded with elements like dialogues, rusty and rugged makeover of NBK, high-octane action sequences, and dialogues to appease the fans and entertain the regular moviegoers.

The movie stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead opposite Balakrishna and Malayalam actress Honey Rose as the second female lead. In addition, Kannada actor Duniya Vijay is making his Tollywood debut with #NBK107 as the antagonist. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Lal, and Chandrika Ravi are other actors who played prominent roles in the film.

The filming of #NBK107 is happening at a lightning speed, and the makers decided to release the film ahead of Christmas pushing back from Dasara, owing to the sentimental value of NBK's earlier film Akhanda's success, which was also released in December last year.

The crew of the movie includes Rishi Punjabi as the cinematographer and Naveen Nooli as the editor. S Thaman is composing the film's soundtrack. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing the film with an estimated budget of Rs 70 Crore.