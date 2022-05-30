    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      No Stopping For The Ram Pothineni's Bullet Song

      By
      |

      The Warriorr's chart-topping Bullet Song is smashing records on YouTube. The audience was astonished by this song performance. Simbu's voice, DSP's massy beats, and Ram Pothineni's explosive movements all contributed to this song's triumph.

      Ram Pothineni

      It has now surpassed 60 million views and is on track to break numerous records. The song is already trending in YouTube's Global Top Music. There are numerous reasons why this song is making waves on social media.

      DSP and STR have brought great energy to the song with their music and rendition, respectively, while Ram Pothineni has owned the song with his out-of-this-world dance moves. Krithi Shetty accompanies him in the song. The grand making of the song grabs attention even in the lyric video.

      The film will have a grand release on July 14. It is expected that an action festival is in store in theatres when the film hit the big screens. N Linguswamy is helmed this bilingual action entertainer.

      This Is When Kamal Haasan & Thalapathy Vijay Will Star Together!This Is When Kamal Haasan & Thalapathy Vijay Will Star Together!

      Vaani Kapoor Would Love To Do A Pan-India Film; Says 'I Shall Manifest To Find A Project Like That'Vaani Kapoor Would Love To Do A Pan-India Film; Says 'I Shall Manifest To Find A Project Like That'

      Srinivasaa Chitturi is producing the flick under Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner, while Pavan Kumar is presenting it. Aadhi Pinisetty plays a dreaded villain in this movie. Akshara Gowda is doing an important and interesting character in the flick.

      Comments
      Read more about: ram pothineni the warriorr
      Story first published: Monday, May 30, 2022, 20:28 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 30, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X
      Desktop Bottom Promotion