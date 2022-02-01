Ramarao On Duty: Ravi Teja Starrer To Release Either On March 25 Or On April 15

Mass
Maharaja
Ravi
Teja's
unique
action
thriller
Ramarao
On
Duty
being
directed
by
debutant
Sarath
Mandava
under
Sudhakar
Cherukuri's
SLV
Cinemas
LLP
and
RT
Teamworks
is
in
the
last
leg
of
shooting.
Meanwhile,
the
makers
came
up
with
an
update
on
the
release
date
of
the
movie.
They
announced
two
dates
for
the
same.
The
movie
may
release
on
previously
slated
date
of
March
25th
or
else
it
would
arrive
on
April
15th.
The
official
statement
reads:
"We
love
our
film.
At
the
same
time,
we
have
immense
respect
for
other
films.
We
slated
Ramarao
On
Duty
for
release
on
25th
March
2022.
But
due
to
latest
developments,
we
intend
to
release
our
film
either
on
25th
March
2022
or
15th
April
2022."