Ramarao On Duty: Ravi Teja Starrer To Release Either On March 25 Or On April 15

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's unique action thriller Ramarao On Duty being directed by debutant Sarath Mandava under Sudhakar Cherukuri's SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks is in the last leg of shooting.

Meanwhile, the makers came up with an update on the release date of the movie. They announced two dates for the same. The movie may release on previously slated date of March 25th or else it would arrive on April 15th.

The official statement reads: "We love our film. At the same time, we have immense respect for other films. We slated Ramarao On Duty for release on 25th March 2022. But due to latest developments, we intend to release our film either on 25th March 2022 or 15th April 2022."

Ramarao On Duty: Ravi Teja-Sarath Mandava's Film To Release On March 25!

Divyansha Koushik and Rajisha Vijayan are the heroines opposite Ravi Teja in the film where Venu Thottempudi will be seen in a vital role. The film also features some noted actors in important roles.

Music for the flick is by Sam CS, while Sathyan Sooryan ISC cranks the camera. Praveen KL is the editor. Story is inspired by true incidents, the film's promotional content got a terrific response.