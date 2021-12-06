Ramarao On Duty: Ravi Teja-Sarath Mandava’s Film To Release On March 25!

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's unique action thriller Ramarao On Duty being directed by debutant Sarath Mandava under Sudhakar Cherukuri's SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks is nearing its completion. Currently, an action sequence is being shot in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City.

Today, the makers have announced the release date of Ramarao On Duty. The film will be hitting the big screens on March 25, 2022. The summer season actually begins with the last week of March and in that case, Ramarao On Duty begins the summer race in 2022. Dressed in a red shirt and black pants, Ravi Teja looks manly in the announcement poster. The pose indicates that he is about to throw the stick on someone. A large number of farmers and police are also seen in the poster.

Divyansha Koushik and Rajisha Vijayan are the heroines opposite Ravi Teja in the film where Venu Thottempudi will be seen in a vital role. The film also features some noted actors in important roles.

Music for the flick is by Sam CS, while Sathyan Sooryan ISC cranks the camera. Praveen KL is the editor. The story is inspired by true incidents. The makers will kick start the promotional campaign, after completing production works.