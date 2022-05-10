RRR 46 Days Box Office Collections World Wide: Jr NTR- Ram Charan's Bromance goes Strong After A Month

Rajamouli's action drama 'RRR' starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR is one film that was awaited with bated breath. From the day it had arrived, the film just worked magic and made figures that were never envisioned before for Indian cinema. After Baahubali, the director had steered clear from regional cinema and took up an ambitious project which he realized in the form of RRR.

The movie, which had Olivia Morris and Alia Bhatt in prominent roles has been ruling the roost at Box Office to date. RRR is inching close to achieving a rare feat- running successfully for 50 days at theatres- in the era of OTTs and piracy. To helm a humongous project like RRR is one and to bring together two top stars like Jr NTR and Ram Charan, who are on top of their game from the same industry is another. Rajamouli pulled it off with ease and should we say that he had shown the way in doing multi-starrer films with actors of a massive stardom.

The Box Office numbers are just proof of that. Shown below are the collections:

👉Nizam: 111.70Cr

👉Ceeded: 51.02Cr

👉UA: 35.00Cr

👉East: 16.24Cr

👉West: 13.30Cr

👉Guntur: 18.12Cr

👉Krishna: 14.67Cr

👉Nellore: 9.35Cr

AP-TG Total:- 269.40CR(407.80CR~ Gross)

👉KA: 44.38Cr

👉Tamilnadu: 38.56Cr

👉Kerala: 10.65Cr

👉Hindi: 133.35Cr

👉ROI: 9.22Cr

👉OS - 102.30Cr

Total WW: 607.86CR(Gross- 1131.90CR~)