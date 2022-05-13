RRR 50 Days Box Office Collections Worldwide : Jr NTR And Ram Charan Create All -Time Record Post Covid

SS Rajamouli directorial RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan has completed a thunderous 50 day theatrical run, setting a record. The film also managed to enter the coveted Rs 1000 Crore club, a rare feat achieved by only a few films till now.

Ever since its release, the movie has been received with great enthusiasm by fans of both the lead actors. From direction to costumes, cinematography to choreography, every craft won accolades for its determination and hard work. The movie's music was lapped up by the audience following the release of the tracks and the background score elevated the movie viewing experience to a whole new level.

With the film's OTT release date revealed; after performing successfully for 50 straight days at the theatres, let us now take a look at the film's worldwide box office wonder numbers below

RRR 50 Days Box Office Collections Worldwide

Nizam: Rs. 111.79 Crore

Ceeded: Rs. 51.40 Crore

UA: Rs. 35.10 Crore

East: Rs. 16.35 Crore

West: Rs. 13.39 Crore

Guntur: Rs. 18.19 Crore

Krishna: Rs. 14.69 Crore

Nellore: Rs. 9.40 Crore

AP-TG Total: Rs. 269.81 Crore (Rs. 410.35 Crore ~ Gross)

Karnataka: Rs. 44.49 Crore

Tamilnadu: Rs. 38.69 Crore

Kerala: Rs. 10.99 Crore

Hindi: Rs. 133.53 Crore

Rest of India : Rs. 9.28 Crore

Overseas: Rs. 102.40 Crore

Total Worldwide : Rs. 608.67 Crore (Gross- Rs. 1134.95 Crore)

With the release of Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Pata and the successful run of KGF 2, the patronage for RRR might come down in the coming days.