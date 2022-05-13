    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      RRR 50 Days Box Office Collections Worldwide : Jr NTR And Ram Charan Create All -Time Record Post Covid

      By
      |

      SS Rajamouli directorial RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan has completed a thunderous 50 day theatrical run, setting a record. The film also managed to enter the coveted Rs 1000 Crore club, a rare feat achieved by only a few films till now.

      RRR completes 50 days box office run

      Ever since its release, the movie has been received with great enthusiasm by fans of both the lead actors. From direction to costumes, cinematography to choreography, every craft won accolades for its determination and hard work. The movie's music was lapped up by the audience following the release of the tracks and the background score elevated the movie viewing experience to a whole new level.

      With the film's OTT release date revealed; after performing successfully for 50 straight days at the theatres, let us now take a look at the film's worldwide box office wonder numbers below

      RRR completes 50 days box office run

      RRR 50 Days Box Office Collections Worldwide

      Nizam: Rs. 111.79 Crore
      Ceeded: Rs. 51.40 Crore
      UA: Rs. 35.10 Crore
      East: Rs. 16.35 Crore
      West: Rs. 13.39 Crore
      Guntur: Rs. 18.19 Crore
      Krishna: Rs. 14.69 Crore
      Nellore: Rs. 9.40 Crore
      AP-TG Total: Rs. 269.81 Crore (Rs. 410.35 Crore ~ Gross)
      Karnataka: Rs. 44.49 Crore
      Tamilnadu: Rs. 38.69 Crore
      Kerala: Rs. 10.99 Crore
      Hindi: Rs. 133.53 Crore
      Rest of India : Rs. 9.28 Crore
      Overseas: Rs. 102.40 Crore

      Total Worldwide : Rs. 608.67 Crore (Gross- Rs. 1134.95 Crore)

      With the release of Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Pata and the successful run of KGF 2, the patronage for RRR might come down in the coming days.

      Comments
      Read more about: rrr ntr ram charan
      Story first published: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 7:30 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 14, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X