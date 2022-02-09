RRR: Director SS Rajamouli Says A Powerful Sequence Awaits Audiences

RRR is yet again in the news and this time too for a big reason. After multiple postponements, the period drama will finally see the light of the day next month. Directed by SS Rajamouli and starring South's biggest superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR will release in theatres worldwide on March 25, 2022. Previously, the film was expected to hit the theatres on January 7, but was postponed due to fresh cases of COVID-19 in some parts of the world.

Well, ahead of the film's release a video clip from the film's promotions has gone viral on social media following which fans can't keep calm. Apparently, a 14-minute-59-second video from one of the promotional events of the film was recently released by the makers through their official YouTube channel. In the clipping, Rajamouli can be seen talking about RRR and thanking each and every cast and crew member for their immense support, work and dedication, that helped in the making of his magnum opus. As he stands with the lead cast members of the film including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and celebrated producer Karan Johar on the stage, Rajamouli reveals about a special sequence of the film. Towards the end of the video, he shares that a powerful sequence awaits the audiences in the second half of the film, which will leave them astounded.

He can be heard saying, "And one thing I am telling you, the thing that we haven't shown at all in the teasers or the trailers. There is one sequence, which we haven't told anyone about, which no one has an idea about. When the sequence comes in the second half, I promise you, every nerve in your body is going to be drawn tight. You will forget to take your breath, but your heart will be beating faster, that's the kind of performance these two guys (Charan and Tarak) gave. And I am not going to talk anything much about it."

Also starring Ajay Devgn in a key role, RRR is produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment.