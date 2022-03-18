RRR Fever Grips The Nation – Makers Plan Extensive Multi-City Tour Promotions!

With S.S Rajamouli's 'RRR's release just around the corner, the makers of the magnum opus have planned a multi-city tour promotions of the highly-anticipated movie across the country.

The makers of the period action drama launched an interesting video on social media announcing the beginning of their multi-city promotions. From Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Baroda, Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur, Kolkatta, and Varanasi to Dubai, the makers have chalked out an extensive promotional plan wherein they will be visiting the major potential markets of the country for the film promotions from 18-22nd March.

Interestingly, setting another benchmark, India's biggest action drama, S.S Rajamouli's RRR is the first Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema.

The film includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR is releasing on 25th March 2022.