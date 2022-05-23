    For Quick Alerts
      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 11 Box Office Collection: The Film Marks Mahesh Babu's fourth Consecutive Rs 100 Crore

      Superstar Mahesh Babu starrer comedy-drama Sarkaru Vaari Paata has finally become the actor's fourth consecutive film to join the coveted Rs 100 Crore club.

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 11 Box Office Collection

      The film was released amid huge expectations and fanfare on May 6 to a divided response. Even so, fans of the superstar were delighted with the film. They enjoyed Mahesh Babu in a new mass avatar and his improved dancing skills.

      Mahesh, too, went out of his zone for this film and took part in various promotional activities along with the film's director.

      Keerthy Suresh played the female lead in the film in which the duo's chemistry was appreciated. Performances were on point in the film, which failed to take off in the second half. Still, the movie worked like magic at the box office.

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 11 Box Office Collection

      Let us take a look down at Sarkaru Vaari Paata's figures at the box office:

      Nizam: Rs.32.31 Crore
      Ceeded: Rs.11.07 Crore
      UA: Rs 94 Crore
      East: Rs 8.18 Crore
      West: Rs 5.38 Crore
      Guntur: Rs 8.34 Crore
      Krishna: Rs 5.61 Crore
      Nellore: Rs 3.34 Crore

      The total share for the film from both Telugu States Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is Rs 86.07 Crore (Rs 129. 15 Crore Gross)

      Karnataka and Rest Of India: Rs 6.51 Crore
      Overseas Share: Rs 12. 10 Crore
      Total Worldwide share counts to Rs 105.68 Crore (Rs 167.80 Crore Gross)

      The movie is directed by Parasuram Petla and produced jointly by Mythri Movie Makers, G Mahesh Babu Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus. Thaman S composed the music score for the film.

      Vennela Kishore, Samuthira Kani, Nadhiya, and Subbaraju among others played crucial roles in the film.

      Monday, May 23, 2022, 10:56 [IST]
