      Thank You Pre-Release Business Worldwide: Naga Chaitanya-Vikram Kumar's Second Film Makes Decent Amount!

      Thank You is actor Akkineni Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film with his Manam director Vikram K Kumar. The movie has completed its post-production works and is ready for a grand theatrical release all over the world on July 22.

      Thank You Pre-Release Business

      Ahead of the film's release, the makers and the cast are busy promoting the film at several educational institutes, aimed at the youth. The main cast and crew including Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna, producer Dil Raju, and director Vikram K Kumar have been taking part in movie promotional activities like interviews and game shows.

      Apart from Raashi Khanna, actresses Malavika Nair, and Avika Gor played prominent roles in the film which also stars Prakash Raj, and Sai Sushanth Reddy among others. The story of Thank You is about a person who is adventurous, determined, and career-oriented but seldom realizes others' efforts, sacrifices, or credits that have led him to his success.

      Thank You Pre-Release Business

      How the protagonist looks back at his life's events and becomes grateful is depicted in a typical Vikram Kumar style of film narration and treatment.

      Check out the trailer of Thank You, here

      Take a look at the Thank You Movie Pre-release Business worldwide below

      Nizam - Rs 8 Crore
      Ceeded - Rs 2.50 Crore
      Andhra - Rs 9.50 Crore
      AP TG:- Rs 20.00 Crore
      Ka+ROI - Rs 1.5 Crore
      OS - Rs 2.50 Crore
      Total Worldwide Collection: Rs 24 Crore (Break Even - Rs 25 Crore)

      Thank You is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The movie has a runtime of 129 minutes. BVS Ravi, a noted story writer has scripted Thank You's story and dialogues for the film have been penned by Venkat D Pati and Mithun Chaitanya. Legendary cinematographer PC Sreeram cranked the camera for this youthful romantic drama. Thaman S scored the film's complete soundtrack, which is crisped and compiled by Naveen Nooli.

      Story first published: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 13:40 [IST]
