Vijayendra Prasad's Absence From RRR's Promotions Becomes Talk Of The Town

A few hours to go and RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR will join the theatrical race. The period drama helmed by SS Rajamouli will hit the cinemas on March 25. Ahead of the film's release, much is being discussed on social media, ranging from its whopping ticket pricing to its storyline. Recently, the promotional activities of the film had also made headlines after the director and its leading men were seen going on a multi-city tour.

Though Alia Bhatt, the leading lady of the entertainer joined the team in Delhi, Ajay Devgn's absence was evident throughout. It was also reported that the actor had other work commitments owing to which he decided to skip the tour along with Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Rajamouli. What also caught the attention of netizens amid all the hustle and bustle is RRR's writer, Vijayendra Prasad's absence from the promotional activities.

Though months back, during his interactions with media, he was seen promoting the film in full swing, he was nowhere to be seen in the near past. Although the real reason behind his absence is not known, rumours suggest that he decided to skip the promotions owing to his busy schedule. On the other hand, a section of social media users believe that he avoided the events owing to age constraints.

Let us tell you that even during the lockdown, he was the first person to spill the beans about Rajamouli's upcoming project with Mahesh Babu, which is also being penned by him.

On a related note, the revered writer will next be writing scripts for Sita: The Incarnation, Pawan Putra Bhaijaan and Rowdy Rathore 2.