Shaakuntalam First Review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Fantasy Drama By Gunasekhar Sounds Quite Entertaining!

Shaakuntalam
is
the
upcoming
historical
period
film
starring
Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu
in
the
titular
role.
Directed
by
Guna
Sekhar,
the
movie
is
gearing
up
for
a
grand
theatrical
release
all
over
the
world
on
February
17.
Gunasekhar
himself
had
worked
on
the
film's
screenplay.
Ahead
of
its
theatrical
release,
the
movie's
first
review
was
out
on
social
media.
Shaakuntalam
Samantha
Photo
Credit:
Internet
According
to
the
self-acclaimed
film
critic,
who
is
allegedly
a
member
of
the
Overseas
Film
Certification
Board,
Umair
Sandhu,
Shaakuntalam
is
a
terrific
movie
that
brings
back
Samantha
in
all
her
glory.
Taking
to
his
handle
on
the
micro-blogging
site
Twitter,
he
wrote,
"#Shaakuntalam
First
Final
Cut
Copy
is
out
&
inside
Reports
are
Terrific!
#SamanthaRuthPrabhu
is
Back
with
Bang
💥💥🔥."
(sic)
Shaakuntalam
is
the
story
of
India's
mythological
characters
Shakunthala
and
her
husband
Dushyanta,
who
get
married
in
the
Gandharva
style.
The
epic
saga
of
love,
disownment,
and
war,
written
by
Kalidasa
was
adapted
by
the
director
to
showcase
it
on
celluloid
with
the
help
of
technical
and
aesthetical
elements.
The
film
stars
M
Mohan
Babu,
Dev
Mohan,
Aditi
Balam,
Ananya
Nagalla,
Prakash
Raj,
Gautami,
Madhoo,
Jisshu
Sengupta,
Sachin
Khedekar,
Kabir
Bedi,
Kabir
Duhan
Singh,
and
Varshini
Sounderajan
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
Allu
Arjun-Sneha's
daughter
Allu
Arha
played
an
important
cameo
in
the
film
as
Prince
Bharatha.
Sekhar
V
Joseph
cranked
the
camera
for
the
film,
and
Mani
Sharma
composed
the
film's
entire
soundtrack.
Prawin
Pudi
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
Gunasekhar's
Gunaa
Team
Works
and
Dil
Raju's
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations
produced
the
movie
jointly.
Story first published: Thursday, February 2, 2023, 19:12 [IST]