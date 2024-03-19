Family Star OTT Platform Fixed: Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur's Romantic Family Drama Sells Digital Rights

The
Family
Star
OTT
Deal
Closed:
Vijay
Deverakonda
is
pinning
all
his
high
hopes
on
his
upcoming
film
with
his
'Geetha
Govindam'
director
Parasuram
Petla's
'The
Family
Star.'
The
movie,
which
is
going
to
hit
the
screens
on
April
5
worldwide,
(After
Jr
NTR's
Devara
moved
away)
stars
actress
Mrunal
Thakur
as
the
female
lead.
The
Family
Star
Two
Singles
Ahead
of
the
movie's
much-hyped
theatrical
release,
the
makers
of
this
family
entertainer
have
released
two
singles-
'Nandanandanaa,'
and
'Kalyani
Vacha
Vachchaa,'
which
are
now
topping
the
FM
Radio
charts.
The
teaser
also
entertained
the
viewers,
setting
the
tone
for
the
film's
early
summer
release.
The
trailer
is
expected
to
come
shortly.
The
Family
Star
OTT
Deal
Fixed
As
per
the
latest
update
that
is
concerning
'The
Family
Star'
movie,
it
looks
like
the
producer
of
the
film,
Dil
Raju
had
succeeded
in
cracking
a
solid
OTT
deal
for
the
Vijay
Deverakonda
and
Mrunal
Thakur's
romantic
drama.
Reportedly,
The
Family
Star's
digital
streaming
rights
are
sold
for
a
decent
price
to
the
OTT
giant
Amazon
Prime
Video.
The
movie,
after
its
successful
theatrical
run
will
then
hit
the
Prime
Video
OTT
platform
on
a
decided
date.
The
Family
Star
Cast
This
family
romantic-action
drama
stars
Vijay
Deverakonda,
Mrunal
Thakur,
Divyansha
Kaushik,
Vasuki,
Ajay
Ghosh,
and
Abigayle
Scobee
among
others
in
pivotal
roles.
The
Family
Star
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Parasuram
Petla,
the
movie
is
a
production
venture
of
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations
(SVC)
of
Dil
Raju
and
Sirish.
Vasu
Varma
is
the
co-writer.
Gopi
Sundar
is
composing
the
film's
entire
soundtrack
and
background
score.
K
U
Mohanan
is
cranking
the
camera.
Marthan
K.
Venkatesh
is
on
board
for
editing
the
film.
Vijay
Deverakonda's
Work
Front
The
actor
will
also
be
seen
in
an
action
drama
referred
to
as
VD
12,
which
is
being
helmed
by
Gautam
Tinnanuri.
The
film's
shooting
is
in
progress.
The
'Kushi' actor
is
also
expected
to
shine
in
a
cameo
in
Nag
Ashwin-Prabhas'
science
fiction
drama
Kalki
2898
AD,
which
boasts
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Deepika
Padukone,
Kamal
Haasan,
and
Disha
Patani
among
others.