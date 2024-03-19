Family Star OTT Platform Fixed: Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur's Romantic Family Drama Sells Digital Rights

Photo Credit:

The Family Star OTT Deal Closed: Vijay Deverakonda is pinning all his high hopes on his upcoming film with his 'Geetha Govindam' director Parasuram Petla's 'The Family Star.' The movie, which is going to hit the screens on April 5 worldwide, (After Jr NTR's Devara moved away) stars actress Mrunal Thakur as the female lead.

The Family Star Two Singles

Ahead of the movie's much-hyped theatrical release, the makers of this family entertainer have released two singles- 'Nandanandanaa,' and 'Kalyani Vacha Vachchaa,' which are now topping the FM Radio charts. The teaser also entertained the viewers, setting the tone for the film's early summer release. The trailer is expected to come shortly.

The Family Star OTT Deal Fixed

As per the latest update that is concerning 'The Family Star' movie, it looks like the producer of the film, Dil Raju had succeeded in cracking a solid OTT deal for the Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's romantic drama. Reportedly, The Family Star's digital streaming rights are sold for a decent price to the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. The movie, after its successful theatrical run will then hit the Prime Video OTT platform on a decided date.

The Family Star Cast

This family romantic-action drama stars Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, Divyansha Kaushik, Vasuki, Ajay Ghosh, and Abigayle Scobee among others in pivotal roles.

The Family Star Crew

Written and directed by Parasuram Petla, the movie is a production venture of Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) of Dil Raju and Sirish. Vasu Varma is the co-writer. Gopi Sundar is composing the film's entire soundtrack and background score. K U Mohanan is cranking the camera. Marthan K. Venkatesh is on board for editing the film.

Vijay Deverakonda's Work Front

The actor will also be seen in an action drama referred to as VD 12, which is being helmed by Gautam Tinnanuri. The film's shooting is in progress. The 'Kushi' actor is also expected to shine in a cameo in Nag Ashwin-Prabhas' science fiction drama Kalki 2898 AD, which boasts Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani among others.