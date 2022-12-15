Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Ram Calls Dhanalakshmi “Most Irritating Contestant” In FIRST Interview After Eviction

Tamil Bigg Boss season 6 is making the headlines wildly. Almost every day, the show is trending on social media. With the show’s promos, unseen videos, and fans’ take on the contestants and the show, the show is in the limelight every day. And contestants who are getting evicted from the house are also making the headlines with their interviews with media houses.

Former contestant of the season Ram, who got evicted last Sunday along with Ayesha has given his first interview. In it, he spoke about the contestants and several things that happened in the house. He was asked to name the most irritating contestant of the season, to which he named Dhanalakshmi.

“Dhanalakshmi is the irritating contestant as she fights for everything during all tasks. She will never listen to anyone. She wants things to go only her way and if it doesn’t go her way, she will create a big scene out of it. At a point, we all left her alone thinking that she would never listen to any of us and we just let her do anything,” Ram said. He added, “The interesting contestant is Kathir as he behaves with everyone the same way.”

Ram further added, “Azeem, on the other hand, is short-tempered. But he listens to me and behaves accordingly. Vikraman really stands against unjust no matter who it is. He never targets Azeem though it looks like he is against Azeem.”

Speaking of Bigg Boss, Azeem, ADK, Janany, Rachitha, Manikandan, and Vikraman are the contestants who are nominated for eviction this week. On the unofficial polling sites, Azeem has received the maximum votes, while ADK and Manikandan have received the minimal votes. Vijay television airs the reality show. In the TV channel, the show is being aired between 10:00 pm to 11:00 pm on weekdays, while on the weekends, it starts at 9:30 pm and goes on till 11:00 pm. Host Kamal Haasan appears during the weekend episodes. It is also streamed on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Apart from the regular show, the streamer also broadcasts the show in a 24/7 live airing.