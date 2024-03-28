Tillu Square Pre-Release Theatrical Business: Siddhu Jonnalagadda's Dark Crime-Comedy closes Super Solid Deals

Tillu
Square
Pre-Release
Theatrical
Business:
Tillu
Square
is
the
sequel
to
the
successful
dark
crime-comedy
drama
DJ
Tillu,
which
was
released
in
2022.
The
film's
sequel
is
finally
hitting
screens
worldwide
on
March
29.
Written
by
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda,
who
also
played
the
title
role,
the
sequel
is
helmed
by
Mallik
Ram.
Anupama
Parameswaran
is
the
film's
leading
lady.
The
censor
rating
for
Tillu
Square
is
U/A
and
the
second
theatrical
release
trailer
was
dropped
on
March
27
amid
enthusiasm.
The
movie's
promotions
improved,
leading
to
a
good
start
and
openings
for
the
Tillu
Square
movie.
Tillu
Square
Release
Trailer
Enthralls
The
filmmakers
released
a
theatrical
trailer
before
and
a
new
trailer
called
the
release
trailer
of
Tillu
Square
was
dropped
on
March
27.
The
new
trailer
which
was
dropped
two
days
before
the
mega
release
is
now
trending
on
social
media
platforms.
Both
trailers
hint
at
a
possible
blockbuster
for
the
filmmakers
and
actors.
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
speaking
about
the
movie
said,
Tillu
Square
has
a
kickass
story,
entertainment
spread
equally
in
the
first
and
second
half
with
a
crazy
interval
bang.
There
is
also
a
great
surprise
in
the
pre-climax
and
the
climax
is
shocking.
He
also
added
that
the
film
has
solid
elements
and
there
will
be
a
sequel
to
Tillu
Square.
Tillu
Square
Theatrical
Business
The
movie
was
sold
for
a
decent
if
not
super
good
price
ahead
of
the
release.
The
pre-release
sales
including
the
satellite,
digital
rights,
music,
and
dubbing
etc
fetched
profits
for
the
filmmakers
already.
The
overall
business
for
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda's
Tillu
Square
movie
is
about
Rs
32
Crore,
which
is
the
highest
ever
for
a
medium-range
hero
with
no
stardom.
The
digital
streaming
rights
were
sold
off
to
Netflix
India
for
about
Rs
30
Crore,
as
per
a
report
on
Track
Tollywood.
Tillu
Square
Cast
The
sequel
Tillu
Square
features
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
and
other
actors
like
Muralidhar
Goud,
Praneeth
Reddy
Kallem,
etc
reprising
their
roles
from
the
original.
Anupama
Parameswaran
is
the
film's
leading
lady.
Tillu
Square
Crew
Written
by
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda,
Mallik
Ram
helmed
the
movie
as
its
director.
Sai
Prakash
Ummadisingu
cranked
the
camera
and
Naveen
Nooli
worked
as
the
editor.
Ram
Miriyala
and
Achu
Rajamani
worked
on
composing
the
songs
for
Tillu
Square,
and
Thaman
S
scored
the
background
music.
Suryadevara
Naga
Vamsi
and
Sai
Soujanya
funded
the
project
under
their
Sithara
Entertainments
and
Fortune
Four
Cinemas
banners.