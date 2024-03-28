Tillu Square Pre-Release Theatrical Business: Siddhu Jonnalagadda's Dark Crime-Comedy closes Super Solid Deals

Photo Credit:

Tillu Square Pre-Release Theatrical Business: Tillu Square is the sequel to the successful dark crime-comedy drama DJ Tillu, which was released in 2022. The film's sequel is finally hitting screens worldwide on March 29. Written by Siddhu Jonnalagadda, who also played the title role, the sequel is helmed by Mallik Ram. Anupama Parameswaran is the film's leading lady.

The censor rating for Tillu Square is U/A and the second theatrical release trailer was dropped on March 27 amid enthusiasm. The movie's promotions improved, leading to a good start and openings for the Tillu Square movie.

Tillu Square Release Trailer Enthralls

The filmmakers released a theatrical trailer before and a new trailer called the release trailer of Tillu Square was dropped on March 27. The new trailer which was dropped two days before the mega release is now trending on social media platforms. Both trailers hint at a possible blockbuster for the filmmakers and actors.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda speaking about the movie said, Tillu Square has a kickass story, entertainment spread equally in the first and second half with a crazy interval bang. There is also a great surprise in the pre-climax and the climax is shocking.

He also added that the film has solid elements and there will be a sequel to Tillu Square.

Tillu Square Theatrical Business

The movie was sold for a decent if not super good price ahead of the release. The pre-release sales including the satellite, digital rights, music, and dubbing etc fetched profits for the filmmakers already.

The overall business for Siddhu Jonnalagadda's Tillu Square movie is about Rs 32 Crore, which is the highest ever for a medium-range hero with no stardom. The digital streaming rights were sold off to Netflix India for about Rs 30 Crore, as per a report on Track Tollywood.

Tillu Square Cast

The sequel Tillu Square features Siddhu Jonnalagadda and other actors like Muralidhar Goud, Praneeth Reddy Kallem, etc reprising their roles from the original. Anupama Parameswaran is the film's leading lady.

Tillu Square Crew

Written by Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Mallik Ram helmed the movie as its director. Sai Prakash Ummadisingu cranked the camera and Naveen Nooli worked as the editor. Ram Miriyala and Achu Rajamani worked on composing the songs for Tillu Square, and Thaman S scored the background music. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya funded the project under their Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners.