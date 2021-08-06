Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Launches New Film Policy; Aamir Khan In Attendance

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday launched a new film policy at a star-studded event in Srinagar in the presence of actor Amir Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

"Historic day for J&K. Launched the much-awaited Jammu & Kashmir's New Film Policy-2021 in a star-studded evening with renowned actor Amir Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, among others," the LG said on Twitter.

The launch event was held at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) overlooking the famous Dal Lake. Among one of the best in the country, the film policy will transform Jammu Kashmir into the most preferred destination for the entertainment industry, reviving its halcyon days of being a cinematographer's delight and bringing back the golden era of film shooting in the region, Sinha said.

Aamir Khan Enjoys A Table Tennis Tournament With The Unit Of Laal Singh Chaddha, See Pictures!

"The government has set up single-window clearance mechanism; prepared equipment, location and talent directories besides offering fiscal incentives for filmmakers coming to the UT,” he said.

“The new policy aims at maximizing the potential of promising local talent and creating livelihood opportunities for many," he added.

Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao Dance Together On Laal Singh Chaddha Sets In Ladakh Days After Announcing Divorce

Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir is regaining its proud legacy of association with the world of cinema. "I invite filmmakers from across the world to come to Jammu and Kashmir and capture its pristine beauty through their lens. And, also avail the host of fiscal incentives, world-class facilities offered by the Jammu and Kashmir government," he said.