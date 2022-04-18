Faisal Khan: Your Fitness Coach Who Wants To Reshape Your Life

When it comes to fitness and sculpting a physique, people have different approaches. Some work out for hours at the gym, while some are more into a yoga lifestyle or any other sports for that matter. But when it comes to shaping your body, there is one thing we all can agree on - how important it is to find a mentor who has been through the grind and can help you shape your fitness regime.

Having a mentor is important because they can guide you through your journey and help you learn from their experiences so that you don't commit any mistakes as they did when they started.

If you're looking for a mentor, worry not, because we found the one! Meet Faisal Khan!

Faisal Khan is a young bodybuilding champion and certified fitness coach in the Indian bodybuilding world. He runs the 'Team Infinity' fitness institute in Gurgaon and provides customized fitness training through his social media channels.

His Team Infinity fitness institute has a multitude of health and fitness services. His training packages are affordable and comprise 4 to 12-week plans. Whether you want to gain weight or shed the extra fat, Faisal and his institute have effective solutions for your needs.

He has won numerous awards and accolades at various bodybuilding competitions across India. He started training at an early age and since then, he has never looked back and kept on winning titles for himself and his home nation, India.

Faisal Khan was born in Bhiwadi (Rajasthan). Before his involvement in bodybuilding, he took training and transformed himself under the guidance of his coach Mohit Hasija. After that, he made his debut in competitive bodybuilding shows.

He has recently won the 3rd prize in Gour Classic India Expo 2021. Another achievement for him was participating in the MuscleMania India. It is one of the biggest bodybuilding competitions in India, and Faisal has made it to the top 10 contestants on the show.