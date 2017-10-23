 »   »   » Golmaal Again First Weekend (3 Days) Box Office Collection! TOO GOOD!

Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again is unstoppable at the box office. The movie is all set to enter the prestigious Rs 100 crore club.

According to early reports, the movie has collected Rs 28.5 crore on Sunday. Golmaal Again earned Rs 30.14 Crore on Friday, On Saturday it did a business of Rs 28.37 Crore.



Overseas Business Talking about the overseas business, Taran Adarsh wrote, ''#GolmaalAgain - OVERSEAS - Total till Saturday, 21 Oct 2017: $ 2.32 million [₹ 15.09 cr].

The Combined Business He added, Wow! What an incredible weekend it has been... The *combined* biz of #GolmaalAgain and #SecretSuperstar is *approx* ₹ 121 cr [+/-]...''

Real Test Starts Now Diwali weekend has brought abundant cheer and spread sunshine... But real test for #GolmaalAgain and #SecretSuperstar begins today [Mon]...''

Predictions Taran Adarsh had posted, #GolmaalAgain has the potential to be a MASSIVE HIT... Like I said earlier, well-made masala entertainers will NEVER go out of fashion!''

The Best Film In Golmaal Franchise He further added, ''Rohit Shetty gets it right, yet again... Delivers ENTERTAINMENT in large doses... #GolmaalAgain is the best film in #Golmaal franchise...''

Horror Comedy On a related note, ''The element of horror has been introduced for the first time in the Golmaal series.

The Star Cast The film directed by Rohit Shetty and it stars Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemmu, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Meanwhile In three days, Aamir Khan-Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar has earned a total of Rs 22.75 crore.



Keep watching this space for more updates on the box office collection of both the movies.



Also Read: LOVE Is In The Air! Prabhas & Anushka Shetty's Romance Is Not Over; Their Secret Plan Revealed!