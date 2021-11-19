Bunty Aur Babli 2 Box Office Prediction: Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji's Film Expected To Mint Decent Figures

After Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi, Yash Raj Films' much anticipated film Bunty Aur Babli 2 starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari will be releasing in cinema halls today (November 19, 2021).

The con caper marks the on-screen reunion of Saif and Rani after more than a decade. The duo share an enticing chemistry even today which is quite evident in the film's promos and songs as well and is one of the reasons to pull the audience back to the theatres.

Speaking about how the film is expected to fare at the box office, early trends suggest that Saif-Rani starrer is expected to mint an opening collection of around Rs 3-5 crore.

Trade analyst Girish Johar told indianexpress.com, "We are slowly limping back to normalcy, coming out of the pandemic, with the vaccination going in higher and the norms are being relaxed. Having seen that and the previous films (Bell Bottom, Sooryavanshi) also doing sufficiently well at the box office, I believe that the chance of Bunty Aur Babli 2 to do well is pretty much high at the box office. It all depends on the content, and how it is received, the reviews and feedback. Having said that, the trailer has generated much curiosity, and the first Bunty Aur Babli did pretty well."

Bunty Aur Babli which released in 2005, starred Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film helmed by Shaad Ali was a box office success with its songs topping the music chart. 16 years later, the makers are back with a sequel Bunty Aur Babli 2 with debutant director Varun Sharma calling the shots, Saif stepping into Abhishek's shoes and a new con artists partners-in-crime Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari.

On being asked if Abhishek's absence would affect the footfalls, Johar continued, "Saif Ali Khan is a very good actor and has a lot of fan following, and they are introducing two new characters and the trailer has also been well-received. I am expecting a decent start at the box office."

