Mumbai Saga Day 1 Box Office Collection: This Is How John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi's Film Fared On The First Day

Sanjay Gupta's much anticipated crime drama Mumbai Saga released in theatres on Friday (March 19, 2021). Starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles, it's the second big Bollywood film to hit the big screens after the COVID-19 lockdown norms were eased.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, despite being a massy film, the collections of Mumbai Saga were low all across the country including the single screens. It looks like the surge in COVID-19 cases and the night curfew has impacted the film's collection.

The early estimates state that John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga has raked in collections in the range of Rs 2.25 to 2.75 crore on its opening day.

The Pinkvilla report further stated that if not for the COVID-19 scenario, the film would have minted a collection in the 6 crore range. While the reduction of footfalls was expected in Maharashtra, the low turnout in rest of the country comes across as shocking.

In a chat with Mid-day, John Abraham had earlier said, "Mumbai Saga won't make as much money as movies did in 2019. All theatres across the country haven't opened, but with this film, a few more will. After we announced this film, five more movies were announced (or theatrical run)." He had further added, "I am not saying this film is spectacular, but we are not worried about its failure. I won't use the pandemic as a crutch."

