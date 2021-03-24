Mumbai Saga Day 5 Box Office Collection: Emraan Hashmi-John Abraham's Film Holds Strong

Emraan Hashmi-John Abraham's latest release Mumbai Saga is having a steady run at the box office despite the surge in the COVID-19 cases in the country. After Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma's Roohi, Mumbai Saga is the second mainstream release in Bollywood after almost a year of shutdown of theatres owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking about Mumbai Saga's box office performance on Day 5, the film collected Rs 1.47 crore on Tuesday. Earlier, the gangster film had an opening collection of Rs 2.82 crore. This was followed by Rs 2.40 crore on Saturday, Rs. 3.52 crore on Sunday and Rs. 1.49 crore on Monday. The total five-day box office collection now stands at Rs. 11.70 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, #MumbaiSaga remains steady on Day 5... In fact, Day 5 is almost at par with Day 4... Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 2.40 cr, Sun 3.52 cr, Mon 1.49 cr, Tue 1.47 cr. Total: ₹ 11.70 cr. #India biz."

Earlier, John Abraham had opened up about the makers opting for a theatrical release for Mumbai Saga and called it 'gutsy'.

The actor was quoted as saying by ETimes, "Whether you see it as a first-mover advantage or in any other way, we decided to have a theatrical release because this film deserves to be seen on the big screen. A lot of actors are always worried about their filmography in terms of box office and how it will look eventually. I would say we are gutsy as a team to release our film in theatres. Yes, we're aware that cases are on the rise again. We don't know what is going to happen in the next 24 hours, but we decided to release the film where it deserves to be seen. Emraan saw the movie before me, and he told me that, 'John, this should go to the big screen.' I don't see it any other way either. It has heroism that people are missing. I would urge people to be responsible when they visit cinemas, but they should watch this film on a big screen."

Helmed by Sanjay Gupta, Mumbai Saga has Emraan Hashmi essaying the role of a cop who is on a mission to nab a gangster played by John Abraham.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Saga Day 4 Box Office Collection: John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi's Film Stays Steady

ALSO READ: Mumbai Saga Movie Review: John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi's Gangster Film Is Just An Empty Bullet!