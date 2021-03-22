Mumbai Saga First Weekend (3 Days) Box Office Collection: John-Emraan's Film Picks Up Business

John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi's gangster drama Mumbai Saga released in theatres on Friday (March 19, 2021). After a dismal opening of Rs 2.82 crore owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases and the night curfews in a few states, the Sanjay Gupta directorial struggled to stay afloat on Day 2 (Saturday).

However, things seemed a little brighter for the John-Emraan starrer as it saw a jump in its box office figures on Sunday. The film minted Rs. 3.52 crore on its third day of release. The total three-day box office collection now stands at Rs. 8.74 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#MumbaiSaga jumps, witnesses an upward trend on Day 3... Single screens/mass circuits show healthy gains... #Covid pandemic has played spoilsport... All eyes on weekdays... Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 2.40 cr, Sun 3.52 cr. Total: ₹ 8.74 cr. #India biz."

#MumbaiSaga jumps, witnesses an upward trend on Day 3... Single screens/mass circuits show healthy gains... #Covid pandemic has played spoilsport... All eyes on weekdays... Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 2.40 cr, Sun 3.52 cr. Total: ₹ 8.74 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 22, 2021

Mumbai Saga has Emraan Hashmi essaying the role of a cop who is in the pursuit of a gangster played by John Abraham.

Earlier, the Jannat actor revealed that when director Sanjay Gupta narrated him the story of Mumbai Saga, he assumed that he will be offered the role of a gangster. However, he was surprised when the filmmaker asked him to play the role of a cop.

"I was pleasantly surprised when he said I will play a police officer. I was anxious he won't be a righteous cop. Then he said this cop is no less than a gangster. I realised I had something to chew on," Emraan had said at the trailer launch of the film.

Mumbai Saga also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ronit Roy and others in pivotal roles.

