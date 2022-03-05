Jhund Day 2 Box Office Collection

Nagraj Manjule-Amitabh Bachchan's latest film Jhund which released on Friday (March 4) opened up on a slow note at the box office despite positive reviews from the critics. Speaking about its box office collection on day 2, the sports drama has reportedly seen some growth in business on Day 2.

Early trends suggest that Jhund collected around Rs 2-3 crore on its second day of release. Earlier, the film had minted an opening collection of Rs 1.50 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted, "#Jhund Fri ₹ 1.50 cr... With glowing word of mouth, the film needs miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 to cover lost ground. #India biz."

Nagraj Manjule's Jhund seems to be struggling to hold tight at the box office considering it is facing some tough competition from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Gangubai Kathiawadi featuring Alia Bhatt and Robert Pattinson's superhero film The Batman.

Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund is inspired by the real-life story of social worker and founder of Slum Soccer, Vijay Barse.

Earlier in a chat with ETimes, Vijay had said, "I was quite impressed to see the trailer. The emotions have been captured so well. It was heartening to see some of my slum soccer students featured in the film. Also, narrow bylanes of Nagpur are shown so beautifully. My journey, which was full of obstacles and challenges, will be shown on the big screen. I am excited to watch the film."

Besides Amitabh Bachchan, Jhund also features Akash Thosar and Rinki Rajguru in cameo roles.