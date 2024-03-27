Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 5: IPL Offer In Ticket Prices But Kunal Kemmu's Film FALLS FLAT

Madgaon Express box office collection day 5: Impressive cast, 'IPL offer', drop in ticket price and impressive promotional strategies- Kunal Kemmu's directorial had all the ingredients for a successful masala flick. However, the film is struggling to garner huge numbers in the cinema halls.

Bollywood critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of Madgaon Express on social media. The prominent critic stated that the film is 'clearly lopsided' as it performed well in Maharashtra but couldn't strike a chord with the audience in other markers. He said that comedy films which are targeted at the youngsters have an edge but the lack of popular songs impacted the reach in mass circuits.

Taran Adarsh had shared Madgaon Express' fourth day box office collection on his official X handle. His tweet went viral in no time.

#MadgaonExpress is clearly lopsided: Performs best in #Maharashtra, but the contribution from other circuits - which would've made a huge difference to its 4-day total - is limited... Fri 1.63 cr, Sat 2.72 cr, Sun 2.81 cr, Mon 2.72 cr. Total: ₹ 9.88 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice," he tweeted.

"Generally, comedies - targeted at youth - have an edge, but the absence of a popular soundtrack, or at least one hit number, has impacted its reach in mass pockets. Going forward, will be interesting to see how it performs from Tue to Thu... The makers have reduced ticket rates for Tue at select locations. (sic)," Adarsh added.

The film starring Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi minted Rs 1.65 crore on its first day. The numbers witnessed a rise on the second (Rs 2.72 crore) and third (Rs 2.81 crore) day. The makers announced the 'IPL offer', slashing the price of the tickets to Rs 150.

According to Sacnilk, Madgaon Express collected around Rs 1.5 crore on its fifth day the box office. The total box office collection of Madgoan Express is said to be around Rs 11.15 crore. The production house is yet to officially release the numbers.

MADGAON EXPRESS VS SHAITAAN BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Two films released on March 22- Madgaon Express and Swatantra Veer Savarkar. However, none of the movies managed to beat Shaitaan. Ahay Devgn's film is roaring at the box office. It earned Rs 3.04 crore on Holi 2024 while Madgaon Express collected Rs 2.72 crore.

"#Shaitaan remains the first choice of moviegoers for the third consecutive weekend, despite new movies [#MadgaonExpress, #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar] arriving on the scene... Truly UNSTOPPABLE.[Week 3] Fri 2.52 cr, Sat 4.57 cr, Sun 4.11 cr, Mon 3.04 cr. Total: ₹ 131.92 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice (sic)," Taran Adarsh wrote as he mentioned Shaitaan's box office collection.