Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 5: IPL Offer In Ticket Prices But Kunal Kemmu's Film FALLS FLAT

Madgaon
Express
box
office
collection
day
5:
Impressive
cast,
'IPL
offer',
drop
in
ticket
price
and
impressive
promotional
strategies-
Kunal
Kemmu's
directorial
had
all
the
ingredients
for
a
successful
masala
flick.
However,
the
film
is
struggling
to
garner
huge
numbers
in
the
cinema
halls.
MADGAON
EXPRESS
DAY
4
BOX
OFFICE
COLLECTION
Bollywood
critic
and
trade
analyst
Taran
Adarsh
shared
the
box
office
collection
of
Madgaon
Express
on
social
media.
The
prominent
critic
stated
that
the
film
is
'clearly
lopsided'
as
it
performed
well
in
Maharashtra
but
couldn't
strike
a
chord
with
the
audience
in
other
markers.
He
said
that
comedy
films
which
are
targeted
at
the
youngsters
have
an
edge
but
the
lack
of
popular
songs
impacted
the
reach
in
mass
circuits.
Taran
Adarsh
had
shared
Madgaon
Express'
fourth
day
box
office
collection
on
his
official
X
handle.
His
tweet
went
viral
in
no
time.
#MadgaonExpress
is
clearly
lopsided:
Performs
best
in
#Maharashtra,
but
the
contribution
from
other
circuits
-
which
would've
made
a
huge
difference
to
its
4-day
total
-
is
limited...
Fri
1.63
cr,
Sat
2.72
cr,
Sun
2.81
cr,
Mon
2.72
cr.
Total:
₹
9.88
cr.
#India
biz.
#Boxoffice,"
he
tweeted.
"Generally,
comedies
-
targeted
at
youth
-
have
an
edge,
but
the
absence
of
a
popular
soundtrack,
or
at
least
one
hit
number,
has
impacted
its
reach
in
mass
pockets.
Going
forward,
will
be
interesting
to
see
how
it
performs
from
Tue
to
Thu...
The
makers
have
reduced
ticket
rates
for
Tue
at
select
locations.
(sic)," Adarsh
added.
The
film
starring
Pratik
Gandhi,
Avinash
Tiwary,
Nora
Fatehi
minted
Rs
1.65
crore
on
its
first
day.
The
numbers
witnessed
a
rise
on
the
second
(Rs
2.72
crore)
and
third
(Rs
2.81
crore)
day.
The
makers
announced
the
'IPL
offer',
slashing
the
price
of
the
tickets
to
Rs
150.
According
to
Sacnilk,
Madgaon
Express
collected
around
Rs
1.5
crore
on
its
fifth
day
the
box
office.
The
total
box
office
collection
of
Madgoan
Express
is
said
to
be
around
Rs
11.15
crore.
The
production
house
is
yet
to
officially
release
the
numbers.
MADGAON
EXPRESS
VS
SHAITAAN
BOX
OFFICE
COLLECTION
Two
films
released
on
March
22-
Madgaon
Express
and
Swatantra
Veer
Savarkar.
However,
none
of
the
movies
managed
to
beat
Shaitaan.
Ahay
Devgn's
film
is
roaring
at
the
box
office.
It
earned
Rs
3.04
crore
on
Holi
2024
while
Madgaon
Express
collected
Rs
2.72
crore.
"#Shaitaan
remains
the
first
choice
of
moviegoers
for
the
third
consecutive
weekend,
despite
new
movies
[#MadgaonExpress,
#SwatantryaVeerSavarkar]
arriving
on
the
scene...
Truly
UNSTOPPABLE.[Week
3]
Fri
2.52
cr,
Sat
4.57
cr,
Sun
4.11
cr,
Mon
3.04
cr.
Total:
₹
131.92
cr.
#India
biz.
#Boxoffice
(sic),"
Taran
Adarsh
wrote
as
he
mentioned
Shaitaan's
box
office
collection.