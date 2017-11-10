 »   »   » When Katrina Kaif Wasn't In The Picture! Ranbir Kapoor: Salman Khan Treats Me Like A Younger Brother

Katrina Kaif comes in between Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor? Find out here | FilmiBeat

We all know that Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan have worked together in Saawariya. Though they didn't much share screen space in the film but Salman was kind enough to do a cameo on Ranbir's debut film.

Yesterday (November 9, 2017), Ranbir Kapoor completed his ten years in the Industry and we have brought to you an interesting piece of his interview with Nikhil Taneja, where Ranbir had said some really nice things about Salman and her co-star Sonam Kapoor.

When Ranbir Couldn’t Stop Praising Salman "Well I didn't have the privilege to share any screen space with Salman sir, but he's been really supportive of me. He treats me like a younger brother, advises me and guides me a lot." Ranbir On Working With Rani "But I did have the privilege of working of working with Miss Rani Mukerji and well, what can I say? She is such a fantastic actress, everybody knows that." "And just working with her and just observing her on the set and going and doing a scene with her, when we both are in the same scene, it is so exhilarating. You especially have to keep up with her and that just makes your performance much better." Ranbir On Working With Sonam "Absolutely easier. Because we are such good friends and we understand each other so well and that's really important between two actors, the trust and understanding." Was There Any Ego-clash Between Ranbir & Sonam? "There were no attitudes between us, there were no ego hassles, we were constantly supporting each other, encouraging each other, trying to make each other's performance better, so I think it was really healthy and a really wonderful experience I shared with her." Was It Embarrassing For Ranbir To Romance Sonam? "Not at all, not at all. Sonam is such a beautiful girl, she is so beautiful that it made saying those romantic lines so much easier." "In fact, I am so proud of her that she has come so far and she's such a talented actress, she is so pretty, she is hard working, she is so passionate about her work. I am so proud of her. Ranbir On Funny Incidents From The Sets Of Saawariya "Well, I think I am a big klutz so there were a lot of funny moments. I don't get embarrassed easily but there are a lot of times I keep falling down and things keep falling on me, so there were a lot of funny moments like that." Ranbir On His First Autograph "Well it felt great. Like I said, there are a few things in life that you always dream of, your first autograph, your first trailer, your first banner, and everything was really special." "My first autograph was in Poona when I had gone there on some work and that's where I signed it. It felt really special." Ranbir On His Favourite ‘Saawariya’ Moment "I would say the climax which was really challenging and was really hard. I am really proud of myself when I sit back and see the climax of the film." Aww That Sounds So Sweet! He further added, "During the shooting of the movie, I cannot pinpoint one moment which was special to me, the entire process was very special." "Working under Mr. Bhansali, working with Zohra Sehgal who worked with my great grandfather Mr. Prithvi Raj Kapoor; she was his first leading lady. To work with her, everything has been really special. Every moment."

Currently, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for his next release, the Dutt biopic and also shooting for his yet another film, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.