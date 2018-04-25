 »   »   » Fans Find Exact Matches Of Sanjay Dutt's Real Pics To Compare Ranbir Kapoor's Looks In Sanju Teaser

Inside The Yerwada Jail

You would be lying if you would say that in this picture; Ranbir Kapoor doesn't look spitting image of Sanjay Dutt.



We're Shook!

Recently, while talking to a leading daily, director Rajkumar Hirani revealed why he thought Ranbir would fit the bill perfectly. He said, "Hmmm. Why Ranbir? The first reason for choosing him is that he's a fantastic actor. And the second reason is that he is at the perfect age."



Oh My Gosh!

Rajkumar Hirani further added, "I needed an actor who could be 21 (years old) because that is where the film begins. That was the age when Sanju was shooting for Rocky and his drug phase started.



And then we have Sanju when he came out of prison (around 56 years). So, we needed someone who could fit that transformation."



Rockstar Sanjay Dutt

Ranbir Kapoor's head-to-toe transformation to different shades of Sanjay Dutt is mind-blowing and we can't take our eyes off the actor.



Ranbir Was Shocked To Know Sanjay’s Journey

At the teaser launch, Ranbir also revealed how he reacted when he came across the script and said, "I know Sanjay Dutt as a family friend. When I read the script, I got to know his life journey. That shocked me. Drugs, his controversy with terrorism, his equation with his father, everything shocked me."



Ranbir Loved Playing ‘Munna’

At the teaser launch of the film, Ranbir Kapoor also revealed among all the shades of Sanjay Dutt, he loved playing ‘Munna' the most.



‘Playing Young Sanjay Dutt Was Tough’

He also revealed why he found difficult to play the young version of Sanjay Dutt and said, "It was difficult to play was the young Sanju. There were more faces we had to show; the drugs and his mother's loss."



Lock The Date!

Rajkumar Hirani's Sanjay Dutt biopic is one of the most anticipated films of 2018 and fans have been waiting for it with a bated breath - thanks to Ranbir's mind-blowing transformation and interesting storyline. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 29, 2018.



Now, All Eyes Are On The Trailer

Fans can't have enough of Ranbir Kapoor in the eight second teaser and they're desperately waiting for the full-fledged trailer and we understand why!



Apart from Ranbir, the film also casts Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal and Vicky Kaushal.





