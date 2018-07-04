 »   »   »  Birthday Special: 5 Reasons Why Ranveer Singh Should Get The 'Best Boyfriend' Trophy

English
Posted By:
    If there's one person who can give a warmer 'jaadu ki jappi' than Sanjay Dutt, then it has to be Ranveer Singh! He is a mushball and all love for his loved ones. Be it his best buddies from the industry or his seniors, his warm gestures towards people always make the paparazzi go click.. click.. click! And if Deepika Padukone is standing next to him, he makes sure that girls envy Deepika for having such a 'perfect' boyfriend by her side.

    Today (July 6, 2018), Ranveer Singh turns a year older and we are bringing out the five best qualities of the actor that make us say, 'That's a kind of boyfriend/partner we want in our life!'.

    P.S. Boys, you better take notes!

    Jealousy? What's That!

    While most of the Bollywood celebs avoid meeting their partner's exes, Ranveer Singh shares a very cordial relationship with Deepika Padukone's ex-bf, Ranbir Kapoor and have always praised the Kapoor lad for his acting chops. If that doesn't make him 'hatke', we don't know what else does!

    No Ego Over Pay Disparity

    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were last seen in Padmaavat and we loved the fact that Ranveer had no qualms about getting less remuneration than Deepika in the film as he felt the film totally belongs to her owing to its title!

    'Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karenge Hum Dono'

    Ranveer Sing & PDA go hand in hand. It seems Ranveer Singh swears by PDA and hey, which girl doesn't love it? We gotta say Deepika Padukone is one lucky girl!

    'A Pillar Of Strength & Support'

    Remember how Ranveer Singh boasted about Deepika Padukone for publically speaking about her struggle with depression and overcoming it like a pro? We loved him even more!

    If your partner isn't proud of your struggles, is he even your partner?

    Family-bound & Down To Earth

    Ranveer Singh isn't only a family-bound person but kind too! He always wins us over with his gestures towards his fans. From girls to kids, no wonder why everyone loves him.

    All in all, Ranveer Singh deserves the ‘Best Boyfriend' trophy without doubt. If you've found your own 'Ranveer Singh', then we gotta say you're indeed lucky!

    Story first published: Friday, July 6, 2018, 0:01 [IST]
