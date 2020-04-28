Saif Ali Khan Used To Cry Looking At Sara-Ibrahim's Pictures Post Divorce
Saif Ali Khan, who is not known to open up about his personal life, back in 2005 talked at length about his divorce with Amrita Singh, and the hardship he faced after being away from his children, Sara Ali Khan then 10 and Ibrahim at the age of 4. Saif and Amrita ended their decade-long relationship back in 2004, but had maintained a dignified silence during their divorce, and about the issues they had in their married life.
Post-divorce, Saif was dating a model named Rosa and was not allowed to see his kids. The actor said, "My wife and I have gone our separate ways. I respect my wife's space. But why am I being constantly reminded of how terrible a husband I was, and how awful a father I am."
Saif Ali Khan And Amirta Singh
"I've my son Ibrahim's photograph in my wallet. Each time I look at it, I feel like crying. I miss my daughter Sara all the time. I'm not allowed to meet my children. They aren't allowed to come to visit me, let alone stay with me. Why? Because there's a new woman in my life who'd influence my children against their mother' That's so much hogwash and Amrita knows it."
Sara Ali Khan And Ibrahim Ali Khan
Right now my kids are growing up with Amrita's relatives and maidservants while she's out working in a TV serial. Why does she need to do that, when I'm more than willing to support my family?" Saif added.
Rosa With Sara And Ibrahim
Saif also revealed that he had to pay Rs 5 core as alimony to Amrita and was ready to slog for it. At the time, he was staying with Rosa in a two-room apartment and said, he had never felt more at peace. "I'm supposed to give Amrita Rs 5 crore, of which I've already given her approximately Rs 2.5 crore. Also, I'm paying Rs 1 lakh per month until my son becomes 18. I'm not Shah Rukh Khan. I don't have that kind of money. I've promised her I'll pay up the rest of the money, and I will, even if I've to slog till I drop dead. Whatever I've earned from doing ads, stage shows and films is being given for my children. I've no money."
"Our bungalow is for Amrita and the kids, and never mind the relatives who've joined her after my departure," he had said.
Saif With Taimur, Ibrahim And Sara
Saif is now happily married to Kareena Kapoor Khan. The duo exchanged wedding vows in 2012 and Taimur was born in 2016. Saif is currently spending his time with his wife and kid. The doting father also actively involves in the lives of children Sara and Ibrahim. They are often seen attending Bollywood events together and are also close to Kareena Kapoor and brother Taimur.
