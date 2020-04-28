    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Saif Ali Khan Used To Cry Looking At Sara-Ibrahim's Pictures Post Divorce

      By
      |

      Saif Ali Khan, who is not known to open up about his personal life, back in 2005 talked at length about his divorce with Amrita Singh, and the hardship he faced after being away from his children, Sara Ali Khan then 10 and Ibrahim at the age of 4. Saif and Amrita ended their decade-long relationship back in 2004, but had maintained a dignified silence during their divorce, and about the issues they had in their married life.

      Saif Ali Khan Used To Cry Looking At Sara-Ibrahims Pictures

      Post-divorce, Saif was dating a model named Rosa and was not allowed to see his kids. The actor said, "My wife and I have gone our separate ways. I respect my wife's space. But why am I being constantly reminded of how terrible a husband I was, and how awful a father I am."

      Saif Ali Khan And Amirta Singh

      Saif Ali Khan And Amirta Singh

      "I've my son Ibrahim's photograph in my wallet. Each time I look at it, I feel like crying. I miss my daughter Sara all the time. I'm not allowed to meet my children. They aren't allowed to come to visit me, let alone stay with me. Why? Because there's a new woman in my life who'd influence my children against their mother' That's so much hogwash and Amrita knows it."

      Sara Ali Khan And Ibrahim Ali Khan

      Sara Ali Khan And Ibrahim Ali Khan

      Right now my kids are growing up with Amrita's relatives and maidservants while she's out working in a TV serial. Why does she need to do that, when I'm more than willing to support my family?" Saif added.

      Rosa With Sara And Ibrahim

      Rosa With Sara And Ibrahim

      Saif also revealed that he had to pay Rs 5 core as alimony to Amrita and was ready to slog for it. At the time, he was staying with Rosa in a two-room apartment and said, he had never felt more at peace. "I'm supposed to give Amrita Rs 5 crore, of which I've already given her approximately Rs 2.5 crore. Also, I'm paying Rs 1 lakh per month until my son becomes 18. I'm not Shah Rukh Khan. I don't have that kind of money. I've promised her I'll pay up the rest of the money, and I will, even if I've to slog till I drop dead. Whatever I've earned from doing ads, stage shows and films is being given for my children. I've no money."

      "Our bungalow is for Amrita and the kids, and never mind the relatives who've joined her after my departure," he had said.

      Saif With Taimur, Ibrahim And Sara

      Saif With Taimur, Ibrahim And Sara

      Saif is now happily married to Kareena Kapoor Khan. The duo exchanged wedding vows in 2012 and Taimur was born in 2016. Saif is currently spending his time with his wife and kid. The doting father also actively involves in the lives of children Sara and Ibrahim. They are often seen attending Bollywood events together and are also close to Kareena Kapoor and brother Taimur.

      Aamir Khan Promoted QSQT On The Streets By Sticking Posters On Auto Rickshaws

      Kanika Kapoor Offers To Donate 'Blood And Plasma' For Coronavirus Treatment

      Story first published: Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 17:31 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 28, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X