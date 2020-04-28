Saif Ali Khan Used To Cry Looking At Sara-Ibrahim's Pictures Post Divorce

Saif Ali Khan And Amirta Singh

"I've my son Ibrahim's photograph in my wallet. Each time I look at it, I feel like crying. I miss my daughter Sara all the time. I'm not allowed to meet my children. They aren't allowed to come to visit me, let alone stay with me. Why? Because there's a new woman in my life who'd influence my children against their mother' That's so much hogwash and Amrita knows it."

Sara Ali Khan And Ibrahim Ali Khan

Right now my kids are growing up with Amrita's relatives and maidservants while she's out working in a TV serial. Why does she need to do that, when I'm more than willing to support my family?" Saif added.

Rosa With Sara And Ibrahim

Saif also revealed that he had to pay Rs 5 core as alimony to Amrita and was ready to slog for it. At the time, he was staying with Rosa in a two-room apartment and said, he had never felt more at peace. "I'm supposed to give Amrita Rs 5 crore, of which I've already given her approximately Rs 2.5 crore. Also, I'm paying Rs 1 lakh per month until my son becomes 18. I'm not Shah Rukh Khan. I don't have that kind of money. I've promised her I'll pay up the rest of the money, and I will, even if I've to slog till I drop dead. Whatever I've earned from doing ads, stage shows and films is being given for my children. I've no money."

"Our bungalow is for Amrita and the kids, and never mind the relatives who've joined her after my departure," he had said.

Saif With Taimur, Ibrahim And Sara

Saif is now happily married to Kareena Kapoor Khan. The duo exchanged wedding vows in 2012 and Taimur was born in 2016. Saif is currently spending his time with his wife and kid. The doting father also actively involves in the lives of children Sara and Ibrahim. They are often seen attending Bollywood events together and are also close to Kareena Kapoor and brother Taimur.