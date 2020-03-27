When Mira Rajput Revealed Shahid Kapoor Is A Control Freak In Bed!

Mira Rajput Reveals Shahid Kapoor Is A Control Freak In Bed

In Neha Dhupia's chat show BFF with Vogue, Mira Rajput shared the naughty secrets. When asked about how Shahid Kapoor is in bed, Mira said that he is a control freak in bed. The Udta Punjab actor's wife also admitted that he tells her what to do in bed. On this answer, Shahid blushed like hell.

Mira Rajput Said Shahid Kapoor Burps A Lot

In Koffee With Karan Season 5, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput made an appearance where they talked about their married life. In the candid chat, Mira revealed that Shahid burps a lot and feels that it's the most annoying habit of him.

Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput Often Sleep Na*ed

In Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan's fun segment, Shahid went on saying that he and Mira often sleep na*ed. Speaking about the importance of arrange marriage, Shahid Kapoor admitted that he loves the process of arrange marriage where love evolves between two people right from the beginning of their marital relationship.

Shahid Kapoor Admits Mira Has Kicked Him In The Night

In KJo's show, Shahid Kapoor also revealed that Mira Rajput has kicked him in the night when he forgot to keep the toilet seat down. Isn't it hilarious?