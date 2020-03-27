When Mira Rajput Revealed Shahid Kapoor Is A Control Freak In Bed!
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the unique couples of Bollywood. When 31-year-old Shahid Kapoor got married to 21-year-old Mira Rajput in 2015, people started discussing the age gap between them, which is 13 years. Well, despite having a major age gap, Shahid and Mira have always been vocal about their personal life and give major couple goals to their fans.
Shahid and Mira are the parents of two kids - daughter Misha and son Zain. The couple has shared many intimate details about their marriage life. Right from bedroom secrets to s*x life; Shahid and Mira have opened up on many chat shows.
Mira Rajput Reveals Shahid Kapoor Is A Control Freak In Bed
In Neha Dhupia's chat show BFF with Vogue, Mira Rajput shared the naughty secrets. When asked about how Shahid Kapoor is in bed, Mira said that he is a control freak in bed. The Udta Punjab actor's wife also admitted that he tells her what to do in bed. On this answer, Shahid blushed like hell.
Mira Rajput Said Shahid Kapoor Burps A Lot
In Koffee With Karan Season 5, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput made an appearance where they talked about their married life. In the candid chat, Mira revealed that Shahid burps a lot and feels that it's the most annoying habit of him.
Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput Often Sleep Na*ed
In Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan's fun segment, Shahid went on saying that he and Mira often sleep na*ed. Speaking about the importance of arrange marriage, Shahid Kapoor admitted that he loves the process of arrange marriage where love evolves between two people right from the beginning of their marital relationship.
Shahid Kapoor Admits Mira Has Kicked Him In The Night
In KJo's show, Shahid Kapoor also revealed that Mira Rajput has kicked him in the night when he forgot to keep the toilet seat down. Isn't it hilarious?
Well, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's statements are indeed surprising and honest. With regards to work, the actor will next be seen in the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Jersey starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey remake stars Mrunal Thakur in the female lead.
