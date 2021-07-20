Bollywood Celebs Who Got Married In The First Half Of 2021: Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Yami Gautam And Others

Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

After postponing his wedding in 2020, the heartthrob of Bollywood Varun Dhawan finally tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal on January 24, 2021. Keeping COVID-19 protocols in mind, Varun and Natasha got married in the presence of family members and close friends in Alibaug.

Shilpa Rao And Ritesh Krishnan

Bollywood singer Shilpa Rao who crooned 'Ghungroo' from Hrithik Roshan and Tiger shroff-starrer War, tied the knot with Ritesh Krishnan in a hush-hush ceremony on January 25. She had announced her marriage via an Instagram post, wherein she was seen in a red saree and head filled with vermillion.

Priyaank K Sharma And Shaza Morani

Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank K Sharma who made his Bollywood debut with Sab Kushal Mangal, got married to his long-time girlfriend Shaza Morani in a court marriage on February 4.

Dia Mirza And Vaibhav Rekhi

Shattering many stereotypes, actress Dia Mirza tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2021. From ditching rituals like 'kanyadaan' and 'bidaai' to inviting a female pandit, Dia made sure to set a right example with her wedding in the society.

Yami Gautam And Aditya Dhar

Actress Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar announced their wedding on their Instagram pages and left the entire nation gushing over their simple wedding. The duo got hitched on June 4, 2021 at Yami's farmhouse in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

