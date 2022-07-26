Rupali Ganguly, Tejasswi, Pranali, Sumbul & Other Actresses Who Impressed Viewers In First Half Of 2022

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly has impressed viewers with her amazing performance as Anupamaa in Anupamaa. It is also being said that she is the highest paid actress on television currently.

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash's fan following saw a big jump with her Bigg Boss 15 win. The actress has impressed fans with her role of Pratha in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 6. It seems she is also planning her Bollywood debut and will also be seen in a Marathi film. Her recent music video with her beau Karan Kundrra was a hit too.

Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar, who is currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain as Priya, is loved for her simplicity and amazing performance in the show.

Pranali Rathod

Pranali Rathod, who was seen as Saudamini Bhaumik in Barrister Babu and Radha Sahni in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, is winning hearts with her role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Not just acting, she has impressed viewers with her singing skills as well.

Sumbul Touqeer

Sumbul Touqeer has impressed viewers with her performance as Imlie in Star Plus' Imlie. She is seen as a young and smart village girl with simple dreams. Post 5-year leap, she is seen pursuing her dream of becoming a journalist.

Ayesha Singh

Ayesha Singh is currently seen as Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She has a strong fan base, who trend her on social media whenever she gives an amazing performance in the show.