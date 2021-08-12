Remembering Sridevi: From Jeetendra To Anil Kapoor; Top On-Screen Pairings Of The Legendary Star

"She was my childhood and one of the reasons why I became an actor," Priyanka Chopra had mentioned in her orbituary for Sridevi when the latter left for her heavenly abode. Sushmita Sen had once said that she bows down to the legendary actress whenever she watches films like English Vinglish. Legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra was quoted as saying in an interview, "Filmmakers know she's worth every penny they pay her, that's why they sign her." Such was the star power of late actress Sridevi who would have turned 58 tomorrow (August 13) had she been alive!

With her sea-foam eyes and impressive acting chops, Sridevi ruled over millions of hearts across many film industries in the country. There were instances when she even eclipsed her heroes. No wonder, she was termed as the 'female Amitabh Bachchan'. The industry hailed her as the female superstar and fans went crazy over her charm. In an industry which is largely male-dominated, Sridevi shattered stereotypes and empowered an entire generation.

Jaya Prada Recalls Her Rivalry With Sridevi; Says 'We Never Had Eye Contact With Each Other'

Be it playing a child-woman in Sadma, making silly faces in ChaalBaaz or essaying a snake-woman hell bent on seeking revenge in Nagina, the cinematic icon aced every shade and gave the audience plenty of reasons to cheer.

Arjun Kapoor Recalls Facing A Hard Time When His Best Friends In School Asked Him About His 'New Mom' Sridevi

Ahead of Sridevi's birth anniversary, we list down some of her most popular pairings on screen which has been etched in our memories forever.

Sridevi-Jeetendra The diva and the Jumping Jack of Bollywood delivered their first hit with Himmatwala in 1979 and went on to work together in almost 16 movies including Tohfa, Mawaali and others. In fact, Jeetendra had said that his on screen pair with Sridevi became a hit only because of her adding that she was always the real superstar. Sridevi-Rajinikanth Sridevi and the Thalaivaa were a hit jodi down the south but in Bollywood too, the two stars shared screen space in movies like ChaalBaaz, Zulm Ki Zanjeer, Gair Kanooni amongst others. Out of all these Bollywood flicks, it was ChaalBaaz which tasted major success. As Anju and Manju, Sridevi had some really rib-tickling scenes with Rajinikanth in the film. Sridevi-Rishi Kapoor Who can forget Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor's poetic romance in Yash Chopra's iconic film Chandni! Their enticing chemistry and the beautiful locales of Switzerland made the film pleasing to the eyes. The duo also starred together in films like Nagina, Banjaran, Gurudev and others. Sridevi-Anil Kapoor One of the most successful pairings on screen, Sridevi and Anil Kapoor ruled the hearts of film buffs with their enigmatic chemistry in films like Mr India, Lamhe, Janbaaz, Laadla, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja and many others. Speaking about their equation, Anil had once revealed that he used to touch Sridevi's feet every time when they used to meet, out of sheer respect. The late actress also shared a great bond with Anil's wife Sunita. Sridevi-Amitabh Bachchan Sridevi and Big B did a few films together like Khuda Gawah, Aaj Ka Arjun, Inquilaab, but we must say, the duo looked great together on screen. Back then, there were rumours that the late actress had refused to sign more films with Amitabh. Later in an interview when the Mom actress was asked about it, she replied, "I have never said I won't work with Amit-ji. But then what's there for any artist to do in a film starring him? He does everything himself.'

Which out of these is your favourite jodi? Let us know in the comment section below.