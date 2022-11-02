Shah Rukh Khan At 57, Remains The Undisputed Superstar For Millions Worldwide

Millions of people all over the world unambiguously love and admire Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. This madness around his aura cannot be categorised under one cap. Even after all these years, Shah Rukh's popularity has only multiplied in India and abroad alike.

Khan is the only living celebrity of his generation of stars who enjoys immense adulation from his fans and followers. It will be facile to offer a particular reason why King Khan is still loved and worshipped so much. The answer won't suffice in just one sentence.

People adore Khan for several reasons, but the foremost are sentimental and romantic.

He is the first South Asian star from the Indian subcontinent to become a global sensation. While his films have broken several records in the country, his fame has crossed international borders. He remains India's most revered icon till date. Counted among the richest actors in the world, the admiration he receives outside the country makes all of us proud.

Be it his professional life or personal life, Shah Rukh embodies a success story that many dream of. An ordinary middle-class man who made his way to the silver screen and conquered hearts and attained striking fandom across the globe. His irresistible charm and versatility make him one of the most loved actors in the industry. Despite an inflow of newcomers, he can never be replaced.

Here are a few reasons why Shah Rukh Khan is probably the last superstar of Bollywood.



A Self-Made Man

In an industry that is infamous for driving nepotism, Khan made it big without any prior connections or recommendations. A middle-class young man from Delhi, who moved to Mumbai with a dream to become an actor, bagged his first role in Bollywood in the movie Deewana (1992) with sheer talent, hard work and passion.



His outstanding success story proves that with dedication, an ordinary man in this country can achieve his goal and can also be a role model for others to follow.



The King of Romance

SRK is the poster child of romanticism for every 90s Indian kid. He's the Rahul and Raj to many Anjalis and Simrans. His stature as a romantic hero remains undisputed till date. In fact, several actors have admitted to emulating him or channelling his style in their performances. With films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1997), and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), among others, he took his romantic hero image to a peak.

SRK, with his trademark gesture of wide open arms awaiting an endearing hug from his heroines, has become a cult move that many young males try to charm their girlfriends with. Even though many critics believed Khan to be typecast as an actor with limited substance, he has, over the years, proved his versatility and demonstrated that he still owns the romantic genre.



A Versatile Actor

SRK completed 30 years in the film industry in June this year. He has delivered several remarkable performances in his long spanning career. His Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is the longest running Indian film in theatres. The actor's old movies are watched by young and old alike, which makes him the most liked stars in the country. The star has delivered some thrilling performances in movies like My Name is Khan, Swadesh, Chak De, Paheli, Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer Zara, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Dil Se, and Dear Zindagi.



Besides stealing countless hearts with his charming and romantic roles, Shah Rukh has also given engrossing negative performances in Baazigar, Anjaam, Darr and Fan.



The Global Icon



Khan has not worked in Hollywood movies and yet has been able to successfully capture international attention, with many crushing over his pleasing charm. Whether it's the Middle East, the UK or America, the actor is a well-known face abroad. He has appeared on the late night talk show My Next Guest hosted by David Letterman, represented India at the World Economic Forum 2018, given a Ted Talk (2017), and went on a chat session with Google's CEO Sundar Pichai in 2014. He is also the brand ambassador of Dubai.

A Family Man & Fairy Love Story



Several of his contemporaries have not only struggled to maintain their marriages, but a few of them have been smeared with stories of extra-marital affairs and divorces. But Khan has maintained a clean reputation and is an inspiration of loyalty. He married his childhood sweetheart, Gauri, in 1991, whom he met at a party when they were both teens. Shah Rukh has in several interviews claimed that it was love at first sight. The couple have remained beautiful partners to each other through thick and thin. The couple exude magic whenever they make public appearances.

On several occasions, Khan has admitted the struggles he faced in making Gauri's family agree to their relationship, given their different religions. He highly appreciates her for her patience and has numerous times shared his real-life love story with people.

On the other hand, Gauri too has always spoken highly of Khan and the caring husband and father he is. Khan and Gauri share three kids together.



Off-Screen Wit & Intelligence

We have all been in awe of SRK's charismatic nature onscreen. However, his charm transcends to off-screen as well. His genuine wit, intelligence, and wisdom usually take many by surprise. His costars and those who have worked with him gush about his warm personality and humanness.

Described as a gentleman, he is one of the very few celebrities who can speak on an intellectual level. While his fan interaction on social media is just another wonderful thing to look forward to. His connection with people and his fans is evident, with thousands of them standing outside his home Mannat to get a glimpse of the star. His chivalry is evident in his conversation with his female fans and co-stars.



The All-Rounder

Apart from being a successful Indian celebrity, Khan has undertaken endeavours in various other fields as well. He has a film production company called Red Chillies Entertainment, owns a cricket team, Kolkata Knight Riders, and multiple restaurants.

Besides this, he has also actively helped his wife establish her interior design business and is known to be an ardent reader. Many love the fact that the actor has maintained meticulous work-and personal life balance. His life makes him different from other Bollywood stars and a role model for many of his followers.

Khan's life shows how an ordinary man can turn around the course of his fate and achieve his dreams. The celebrated actor is highly educated, talented and smart.

In an industry that is so fickle, Shah Rukh Khan has stood headstrong and ensured that his legacy will continue to remain resilient.

It is rare to have seen a celebrity whose superstardom has reigned over millions of hearts. While the title "King Khan" certainly justifies his persona, it is hard to find someone who can fit into the shoes of the Badshah of Bollywood.