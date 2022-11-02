Shah Rukh Khan At 57, Remains The Undisputed Superstar For Millions Worldwide
Millions of people all over the world unambiguously love and admire Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. This madness around his aura cannot be categorised under one cap. Even after all these years, Shah Rukh's popularity has only multiplied in India and abroad alike.
Khan
is
the
only
living
celebrity
of
his
generation
of
stars
who
enjoys
immense
adulation
from
his
fans
and
followers.
It
will
be
facile
to
offer
a
particular
reason
why
King
Khan
is
still
loved
and
worshipped
so
much.
The
answer
won't
suffice
in
just
one
sentence.
People adore Khan for several reasons, but the foremost are sentimental and romantic.
He is the first South Asian star from the Indian subcontinent to become a global sensation. While his films have broken several records in the country, his fame has crossed international borders. He remains India's most revered icon till date. Counted among the richest actors in the world, the admiration he receives outside the country makes all of us proud.
Be it his professional life or personal life, Shah Rukh embodies a success story that many dream of. An ordinary middle-class man who made his way to the silver screen and conquered hearts and attained striking fandom across the globe. His irresistible charm and versatility make him one of the most loved actors in the industry. Despite an inflow of newcomers, he can never be replaced.
Here are a few reasons why Shah Rukh Khan is probably the last superstar of Bollywood.
A Self-Made Man
In
an
industry
that
is
infamous
for
driving
nepotism,
Khan
made
it
big
without
any
prior
connections
or
recommendations.
A
middle-class
young
man
from
Delhi,
who
moved
to
Mumbai
with
a
dream
to
become
an
actor,
bagged
his
first
role
in
Bollywood
in
the
movie
Deewana
(1992)
with
sheer
talent,
hard
work
and
passion.
His outstanding success story proves that with dedication, an ordinary man in this country can achieve his goal and can also be a role model for others to follow.
The King of Romance
SRK is the poster child of romanticism for every 90s Indian kid. He's the Rahul and Raj to many Anjalis and Simrans. His stature as a romantic hero remains undisputed till date. In fact, several actors have admitted to emulating him or channelling his style in their performances. With films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1997), and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), among others, he took his romantic hero image to a peak.
SRK, with his trademark gesture of wide open arms awaiting an endearing hug from his heroines, has become a cult move that many young males try to charm their girlfriends with. Even though many critics believed Khan to be typecast as an actor with limited substance, he has, over the years, proved his versatility and demonstrated that he still owns the romantic genre.
A Versatile Actor
SRK
completed
30
years
in
the
film
industry
in
June
this
year.
He
has
delivered
several
remarkable
performances
in
his
long
spanning
career.
His
Dilwale
Dulhania
Le
Jayenge
is
the
longest
running
Indian
film
in
theatres.
The
actor's
old
movies
are
watched
by
young
and
old
alike,
which
makes
him
the
most
liked
stars
in
the
country.
The
star
has
delivered
some
thrilling
performances
in
movies
like
My
Name
is
Khan,
Swadesh,
Chak
De,
Paheli,
Kal
Ho
Na
Ho,
Veer
Zara,
Rab
Ne
Bana
Di
Jodi,
Dil
Se,
and
Dear
Zindagi.
Besides stealing countless hearts with his charming and romantic roles, Shah Rukh has also given engrossing negative performances in Baazigar, Anjaam, Darr and Fan.
The Global Icon
Khan has not worked in Hollywood movies and yet has been able to successfully capture international attention, with many crushing over his pleasing charm. Whether it's the Middle East, the UK or America, the actor is a well-known face abroad. He has appeared on the late night talk show My Next Guest hosted by David Letterman, represented India at the World Economic Forum 2018, given a Ted Talk (2017), and went on a chat session with Google's CEO Sundar Pichai in 2014. He is also the brand ambassador of Dubai.
A
Family
Man
&
Fairy
Love
Story
Several of his contemporaries have not only struggled to maintain their marriages, but a few of them have been smeared with stories of extra-marital affairs and divorces. But Khan has maintained a clean reputation and is an inspiration of loyalty. He married his childhood sweetheart, Gauri, in 1991, whom he met at a party when they were both teens. Shah Rukh has in several interviews claimed that it was love at first sight. The couple have remained beautiful partners to each other through thick and thin. The couple exude magic whenever they make public appearances.
On
several
occasions,
Khan
has
admitted
the
struggles
he
faced
in
making
Gauri's
family
agree
to
their
relationship,
given
their
different
religions.
He
highly
appreciates
her
for
her
patience
and
has
numerous
times
shared
his
real-life
love
story
with
people.
On the other hand, Gauri too has always spoken highly of Khan and the caring husband and father he is. Khan and Gauri share three kids together.
Off-Screen Wit & Intelligence
We have all been in awe of SRK's charismatic nature onscreen. However, his charm transcends to off-screen as well. His genuine wit, intelligence, and wisdom usually take many by surprise. His costars and those who have worked with him gush about his warm personality and humanness.
Described as a gentleman, he is one of the very few celebrities who can speak on an intellectual level. While his fan interaction on social media is just another wonderful thing to look forward to. His connection with people and his fans is evident, with thousands of them standing outside his home Mannat to get a glimpse of the star. His chivalry is evident in his conversation with his female fans and co-stars.
The All-Rounder
Apart from being a successful Indian celebrity, Khan has undertaken endeavours in various other fields as well. He has a film production company called Red Chillies Entertainment, owns a cricket team, Kolkata Knight Riders, and multiple restaurants.
Besides this, he has also actively helped his wife establish her interior design business and is known to be an ardent reader. Many love the fact that the actor has maintained meticulous work-and personal life balance. His life makes him different from other Bollywood stars and a role model for many of his followers.
Khan's life shows how an ordinary man can turn around the course of his fate and achieve his dreams. The celebrated actor is highly educated, talented and smart.
In an industry that is so fickle, Shah Rukh Khan has stood headstrong and ensured that his legacy will continue to remain resilient.
It is rare to have seen a celebrity whose superstardom has reigned over millions of hearts. While the title "King Khan" certainly justifies his persona, it is hard to find someone who can fit into the shoes of the Badshah of Bollywood.