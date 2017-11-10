 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan Doesn't Want Dwarf Film To Flop! This Is His Interesting Plan For Katrina & Anushka

Shahrukh Khan desperately needs a hit after Jab Harry Met Sejal, which bombed badly at the box office. The actor is really working hard to make his next dwarf film with Aanand L. Rai a hit.

And for that he has planned an interesting strategy and it is related to his lead heroines in the movie, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Here's The Plan According to Deccan Chronicle, ''Shahrukh Khan has stressed on the fact that he will not reveal his movie's look till the looks of Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma - the movie's two other actresses - are revealed.'' Shahrukh's Friends Tried To Convince Him A large section of the actor's fans tried to coax SRK on Twitter to release his first look from the Aanand L. Rai movie, around the same time Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai trailer was to hit social media. However, King Khan was adamant. Shahrukh Does Not Want To Reveal The Trailer Early "He doesn't want to release the trailer early and reveal the dwarf look.'' He wants To Give Importance To Katrina & Anushka "Also, he wants the women in the film to get enough importance. He's even started putting the names of actresses before his in all his movies.'' Inside Details He wants the looks of both Katrina and Anushka to be ready by the time the trailer or the first look of the film is revealed to the world. The Title Should Be In Hindi Shahrukh Khan wants the title to be in Hindi, so it doesn't sound too upmarket.'' King Khan Wants To Name It Bouna? ''While the fans have suggested the title Batlya as an alternative, SRK is reportedly keen on making it Bouna.''

On a related note, Shahrukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma's film will hit the screens next year.

