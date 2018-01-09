 »   »   » HOT! Release Date Of Ranbir Kapoor's Dutt Got DELAYED To June 2018 Because Of This Reason?

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Dutt is touted to be one of the most awaited movies of 2018. The film was earlier slated to release on 30th March this year.

However a couple of days ago, the makers announced that the release date of the biopic has been pushed ahead to 29th June, making our wait a little longer. But what brought about this change in the plan? We have all the details for you...



It's Got To Do Something With Brahmastra Ranbir is currently prepping up for good friend Ayan Mukherji's superhero film 'Brahmastra'. A Spotboye report quoted a source close to the film as saying, "The fantasy adventure is taking up a lot of his time, and Kapoor has asked Hirani for some time off the Dutt biopic."

Ranbir's Request To Hirani The source was further quoted as saying, "Ranbir asked Rajkumar Hirani for bulk dates, he wanted to be excused for a considerable period to concentrate on Brahmastra."

Hirani's Reaction "The director was happy to accommodated Ranbir and Ayan's request." Both Hirani and Mukerji understand the pulls and pressures of making a film and they have sorted out Ranbir's dates in an amicable fashion.

It's All Hard Work Ranbir adopted Dutt's unique strut for the film by watching almost 200 hours of footage, transformed himself physically and also sported a wig to properly resemble the actor's iconic 90's mane.





He Is Born To Play Dutt Ranbir was earlier quoted as saying to HT City, "Sanju Sir has been closely attached to the film. He has come on set and has been amazingly supportive. It used to be surreal for me because I am acting like him. He used to sit in front of the monitor and see some scenes and be so happy. He's like an overgrown child, who gives love to people...I feel like I was born to play this part."

The Biopic Will Teach You Something Ranbir had said, "The biopic that Rajkumar Hirani is making will teach you something. It will talk about human flaws, the emotional father-son story (between Sanjay and the late Sunil Dutt), his relationship with his best friend, with the women in his life. It's emotional, it's funny, it's sad, it's bittersweet. The youth have a lot to learn from his mistakes," in one of his interviews with Filmfare.



He had further elaborated, "Sanjay's lived his life. He owned up to his mistakes, he's paid the price for it. He's been through much... his mother (the late Nargis Dutt) passing away just before the premiere of his film, drug abuse, being labelled a terrorist, his failed marriages, the grind of punishment... We're not trying to project Sanjay Dutt in any way, it's not a propaganda film."



Dutt has an ensemble cast comprising of Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza and Paresh Rawal. Are you folks excited for this film?

