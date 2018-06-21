 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas To Opt For A Live-in Relationship!

Live-in Relationship!

As per the source, it was Nick Jonas who asked Priyanka Chopra to be in a live-in relationship with him and the ball is now in Priyanka Chopra's court to decide what to do.

Madly In Love With PeeCee

Nick Jonas has also been telling his friends that Priyanka Chopra is the one for him and talks about her constantly to all his near and dear ones.

Tough Nut To Crack

While a lot of sources have spilled the beans about how Nick Jonas feels about Priyanka Chopra, only a few of them have revealed how exactly Priyanka Chopra feels about the relationship.

Body Language Says Otherwise

During Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recent dinner date in New York City, body language experts stated that the couple are not really into each other, as they were walking a few feet away from each other and looked bored & disinterested.

Entry Of The Jealous Ex-girlfriend

Also, Nick Jonas ex-girlfriend Delta Goodrem is devastated and heartbroken that he's in a relationship with Priyanka Chopra as she badly wanted to get back with him and now feels that she can't compete with PeeCee as she's a hottie and has high level friends.