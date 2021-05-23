Oh No! Has Sanjay Leela Bhansali Put Izhaar With Shah Rukh Khan On The Backburner?

Over the last few weeks, rumours have been rife that ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali who's currently engrossed in making his two much-ambitious projects Gangubai Kathiawadi and Heera Mandi, is supposed to revisit the script of Izhaar, which will reunite him with Shah Rukh Khan on the silver screen after a long time. However, the latest reports don't have any good news for all the SRKians out there, as it seems Bhansali has decided to put Izhaar on the backburner.

A source close to Bhansali told an entertainment portal that more than Izhaar, the director is keen to work on Baiju Bawra after Heera Mandi.

"The filmmaker had officially announced Baiju Bawra in 2019 and he is sticking to his plans of making this epic next after the release of Gangubai. In-fact, in the lockdown over the last one year, he even took some time off to work on the script, screenplay and music of Baiju Bawra. It's his dream project and he is looking forward to commence this journey once Gangubai and Heera Mandi are out of his system," revealed the source to Pinkvilla.

The source further added that while the story stems from the 1952 classic Baiju Bawra, Bhansali is planning to bring in his own spin to this epic tale. Reportedly, apart from the grandeur, music and storytelling, the star-cast is said to be the main highlight of the film. The source also asserted that if everything goes as planned, with actors giving a combination shooting dates, the film will hit the floors by mid-2022.

"Baiju Bawra is a prep heavy film, which is to be mounted on a certain scale. Hence, SLB will take it on floors only when it's safe to shoot without any restriction. Everyone in his production unit are optimistic that things will just improve from hereon, reaching normalcy by mid-2022. However, only if things don't come under control, he might do something else on a smaller scale before Baiju Bawra. But at the moment, Baiju is his next," the source concluded.