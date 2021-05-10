Shah Rukh Khan In Talks With Sanjay Leela Bhansali For A Romantic Film Titled Izhaar: Report

Shah Rukh Khan essayed the role of a heartbroken lover who hits the bottle in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2002 cult classic Devdas co-starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit. Since then, it has been speculated many times in the media about the superstar reuniting with the critically acclaimed filmmaker for a project. However, nothing has materialized as of now.

But, the latest buzz in the tinsel town might get all Shah Rukh Khan fans excited once again. Reportedly, the superstar is in talks with the Bajirao Mastani director for a romantic movie titled Izhaar.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, a source revealed that Bhansali wanted to make Izhaar with Shah Rukh Khan about four years ago, adding that the plot of the film revolves around an Indian man who cycles all the way to Norway for love.

The entertainment portal quoted a source as saying, "Izhaar was a film that Bhansali wanted to do with SRK around four years ago. It's a love story revolving around this couple - an Indian man and a Norwegian girl. It's based on the real life story of the guy who cycled all the way to Norway for love."

The source further added, "Bhansali wanted to adapt that into a screenplay and has reworked the script again for SRK's persual. Now it needs to be seen if Shah Rukh green lights it this time around."

Well, it would be quite interesting to see this reunion as the duo always conjure magic on screen!

Speaking about work, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently pre-occupied with his upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi which stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is busy with Siddharth Anand's espionage thriller Pathan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.