Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt To Offer Langar At Gurudwara After Wedding Just Like Rishi And Neetu Kapoor Had Done?

Reports suggest that lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot between between April 13 and 15. Amid all the hullabaloo around their wedding, we hear that Ranbir and Alia are expected to follow the footsteps of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

As per a report by India Today, Ranbir and Alia will offer langar at Gurudwara after their wedding just like Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor did after their wedding.

The source said, "Ranbir and Alia will have a traditional Punjabi wedding. As a part of the rituals of the Punjabi wedding, there is one ritual where the couple will offer langar to Gurudwara, located between Juhu and Bandra in Mumbai. When Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh got married, a similar langar was offered in their names at a Gurudwara."

The source further added Ranbir and Alia will not be physically present at the Gurudwara. However, the servings and prayers will be offered on behalf of the married couple.

On a related note, reports also suggest that Ranbir and Alia do not want their wedding pictures or videos to be leaked hence, they have asked their wedding team to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

"Everybody who is working on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, including their personal make-up artists and stylists, has been asked to sign an NDA (non-disclosure agreement). Their wedding team, which is apparently Shaadi Squad, has also been asked to sign the agreement. The contract is water tight and doesn't permit anyone to speak about the couple's wedding or leak any photos," informed the source.

Are you excited about Ranbir-Alia's wedding? Keep watching this for more updates on the same.