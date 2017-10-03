 »   »   »  BUZZING! AR Murugadoss Reacts To Reports Of Doing A Remake Of Mahesh Babu's Spyder With Salman Khan

Recently, there were rumors doing the rounds about director AR Murugadoss remaking his recently released Mahesh Babu starrer Spyder with superstar Salman Khan.

While Murugadoss had helmed remakes of his south Indian blockbusters with Bollywood A-listers in the past, speculations were rife that yet another remake is on the cards.



When a leading daily contacted the filmmaker for confirmation, here's what he told them...



Salman Khan's Stardom The director was quoted as saying, "Salman has a huge following in Andhra Pradesh too."

'I Will Make An Original Film With Him' He further added, "They would be disappointed to see him doing something they've already seen another superstar do. No, I will make only an original film with Salman."





A Spy Thriller Spyder revolves around an intelligence officer (played by Mahesh Babu) who must use his skills and intellect if he hopes to take down a psychotic terrorist who is wreaking havoc in Hyderabad. The film which released in Tamil and Telugu has received mixed response.

It Is Not Easy Making Films With Superstars An Asian Age report quoted Murugadoss as saying, "Whether it is Suriya in the Tamil Ghajini, or Aamir in the Hindi one, or now Mahesh Babu and Vijay, I have to design projects that satisfy their fans. At the same time, I must also ensure that my own stamp is on every film. No point in just doing things that are expected of me."

A Film With Aamir Khan? The filmmaker added, "I've met Aamir. We were shooting in the same studio, and I dropped in. We decided we will do another film together, as soon as I get down to writing a script that both of us will like."

On Why He Will Never Make A Film Like Baahubali... Murugadoss says that he is uncomfortable with the idea of a Baahubali-styled costume drama and said, "That kind of period drama is not for me. I like to make films about contemporary reality."



