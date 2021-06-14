Kamal Haasan And AR Murugadoss To Unite For An Action Entertainer?

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan has been making quite a buzz on social media lately. The veteran actor's highly acclaimed film Dasavatharam recently clocked 13 years of its release. On the other hand, a special update of his upcoming film Vikram was dropped recently. As per the update, KGF stunt choreographer duo Anbariv has been roped in for the project.

Well now, Kamal has yet again become the center of attention, all thanks to the ongoing rumour about his next project with action director AR Murugadoss. Yes, you read that right! If reports are to be believed, the senior actor will be joining hands with the director for an action entertainer. It is said that recently, Murugadoss met the actor and even narrated the story.

Jagame Thandhiram Pre-Release Business: Dhanush Starrer Makes Slight Profit Before Hitting Netflix!

Dasavatharam Completes 13 Years: Kamal Haasan Recalls The Film's Making And Unforgettable Moments

Even so, the actor is yet to sign on the dotted lines, but reports are rife that he was impressed with the narration and one can expect an official announcement very soon. Though there is no confirmation whatsoever, reports also suggest that the film will be made on a humongous budget and released in multiple languages. Reportedly, talks are underway with Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, who is expected to play a key role in the highly anticipated film. Well with rumour about a multistarrer on the cards going viral on social media, we will have to wait and watch to see if it really turns into reality!

As of now, Kamal Haasan is super busy with Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Touted to be an action thriller, the film will feature Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. The project is backed by Ulaganayagan's Raaj Kamal Films International. Notably, the actor also has Shankar's Indian 2 which is currently going through a legal dispute. On the other hand, AR Murugadoss' next is Raangi with Trisha Krishnan in the lead role.