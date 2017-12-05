 »   »   » Ajay Devgn Doesn't Make You Feel He Is A Superstar, Says Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D'Cruz, who has worked with Ajay Devgn on two films - Baadshaho and forthcoming Raid- has said working with the actor is easy as he does not behave like a superstar.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid set against the backdrop of the 1980s will feature Devgn as an incometax officer hailing from Uttar Pradesh.

"We are almost done with it (the film). Working with Ajay has been really smooth. He is one of those people who is just so easy to work with. You forget the fact that he is this big superstar, because he is super easy to work with," Ileana told reporters.

The "Barfi" actor said the film is backed by solid content and she is happy to have bagged a "great role" in the movie.

"It is a great role for me, it is very different. It is set in the 1980s, so it is very interesting, I think I have done so many films from 1970s and 1950s, and now 1980s. It was a great experience working with Raj Kumar Gupta as well," she said.

"I think it is something that people want to see now, they want great stories, great content. So, the film has got great content," Ileana added.

This year has been fairly good for Ileana as both her releases "Mubarakan" and "Baadshaho" did well.

"I think it's gone by really fast. I don't believe that so much has happened. I had two great films that released, really different films. I do feel it's been a really good year for me," she said

She was speaking at Star Screen Awards.

Credits: PTI