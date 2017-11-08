 »   »   » Curious To Know Why Shahid Kapoor Agreed To Do Padmavati? The Actor Finally SPEAKS UP!

A lot of people felt that Ranveer Singh stole away the limelight as Alauddin Khilji from his co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone when the makers dropped the first trailer of the film. Further, there were even rumours about Shahid sharing cold vibes with Ranveer.
In a recent interview with Mansworld India magazine, Shahid admitted that he had been frequently asked by people as to why he chose to do the movie and here's what he had to say...
People Ain't Aware Of His Character Maharawal Ratan Singh
Shahid was quoted as saying, "A lot of people had been asking why I'm doing the movie, because they didn't know much about the character. Maharawal Ratan Singh, for me, is a character that is waiting to be discovered. He hasn't been written about as much as Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji, but once I read the script and understood everything he had done, I realized he is quite a guy."
His Role In Padmavati Is Close To His Heart
The actor added, "I'm extremely moved by his valour, and getting to know more about him enlightened me about the courage of the Rajputs, the culture they represent and how they managed to sustain a kingdom for so long despite so many invaders and other forces coming into the country.
Khilji himself was a barbaric invader who they managed to fend off for very long, simply because of their skill, bravery and culture. Also noteworthy to me is how much respect the Rajputs showed to their women. This role is close to my heart, and I've given my character everything I've got, because he demanded that of me."
It's His Homage To The Rajputs
"I felt that he needs to be represented properly and the world needs to know of him. I consider this my homage to the Rajputs, to their dynasty in Chittor and Mewar, and to their bravado. I am inspired by their culture as well as the dignity displayed by their people," quipped Shahid.
Was He Nervous To Do A Film Like Padmavati?
To this he added, " I don't know if nervous is the right word. I would say I'm very interested in knowing how people receive the film and what they think about it. We've worked on it for a year, so obviously it's a huge part of our lives. I tell everyone that I feel like I've had two babies this year - Misha and this movie. Our hearts, souls and all our energy went into this film, and it's all over my mind."
He Admits It Isn't Easy To Please Bhansali
When quizzed if he was nervous about working with SLB for the first time, he said, "As for working with Bhansali, I think satisfying him was my biggest challenge with this role. His standards are very high, and everyone needs to work very hard to make him happy. That was my only goal.
Now, so close to the release, I can't tell you if I'm happy with my performance and things like that. I'm too emotional about it right now, so I'm not in the right headspace to answer this question. I'd rather people watch the film and answer that question."
On His Next Film- Shree Narayan Singh's Batti Gul Meter Chalu
"We'll be starting early next year. It's a social entertainer, so to say. It's a funny, entertaining movie but at the same time, it talks about a very relevant issue - electricity. I don't want to get into too many details at this point, but it's an issue that plagues the entire country," signed off the actor.