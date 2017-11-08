 »   »   » Curious To Know Why Shahid Kapoor Agreed To Do Padmavati? The Actor Finally SPEAKS UP!

His Role In Padmavati Is Close To His Heart

The actor added, "I'm extremely moved by his valour, and getting to know more about him enlightened me about the courage of the Rajputs, the culture they represent and how they managed to sustain a kingdom for so long despite so many invaders and other forces coming into the country.



Khilji himself was a barbaric invader who they managed to fend off for very long, simply because of their skill, bravery and culture. Also noteworthy to me is how much respect the Rajputs showed to their women. This role is close to my heart, and I've given my character everything I've got, because he demanded that of me."

